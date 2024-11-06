10 more fun ways to work on your SQL skills

If you want to brush up on SQL, interactive platforms and games can be a great way to learn and have fun.

SQL, which is a programming language used to store and process information in regional databases, is popular for a number of reasons. Among others, it is a universal language easily transferred to other disciplines, it is widely used by the professionals at the core of the industry, such as data scientists, business analysts and database developers and it offers organisations of all sizes scalability.

Over the years SiliconRepublic.com has compiled a number of lists exploring the fun and dynamic ways in which newbies and experts can upskill their SQL skills, including games and platforms such as SQL Murder Mystery and SQLBolt, but there are always new and exciting opportunities for people to improve their skills.

So, here are ten more interactive platforms professionals and technology enthusiasts can use to brush up on SQL.

DataLemur

DataLemur is an ideal resource for professionals in the areas of data analytics or data science, who are looking to practise and improve. Users will have access to a variety of SQL interview puzzles based on real scenarios, giving them the opportunity to best prepare themselves for future careers, or indeed upskill for the role they already have, in a fun, engaging way.

Dataquest

Incorporating gamified and interactive elements, Dataquest offers a range of courses and tutorials designed to help people of all abilities upskill on SQL. The project-based learning environment is ideal for people who are hands on and enjoy a practical approach to education.

Kaggle

An AI and machine learning community that boasts more than 20m members, Kaggle is aimed at learners, researchers and developers looking to boost their tech skills and work on legitimate projects. Users looking to improve their SQL knowledge and skills can take part in courses and work on real datasets. There are also fun competitions and opportunities to collaborate.

LeetCode

If you are looking to improve your programming and SQL skills ahead of a technical interview then LeetCode is a great resource. The platform is designed for people with a range of abilities, from basic to advanced and there is a study and practice section devoted to SQL.

Depending on the tutorial and plan you subscribe to, as there are free and paid options, users can also see how they are ranked against other members, which can be a fun and competitive way to motivate further study.

Lost at SQL

Lost at SQL is a fun, stylish game for beginners, designed to give newcomers the basics of SQL. Players start by selecting a character from a preset list and soon have to use a series of commands to extricate their avatar from a troubling situation. With an attractive design and unique setup, Lost at SQL is an easy and enjoyable way to work on your skills.

Schemaverse

Schemaverse is a space-based strategy game that is integrated within a PostgreSQL database. Players compete against other users, utilising raw SQL commands to control their fleet, collect resources, make ship upgrades and mine other planets.

The game can teach users the basics in SQL and database interaction, as well as improve knowledge of AI and the development of graph and map-based UIs.

SQL Police Department

A fee-based platform, SQL Police Department also offers limited free access and the site is a novel way to brush up on SQL skills and have fun at the same time. Techies and wannabe detectives must use SQL to solve crimes and rise through the ranks of the police department, so no case is left ‘un-queried’.

SQLZoo

SQLZoo is a well-established platform designed to help users fine tune and polish SQL skills. Offering a wide range of practice exercises, SQLZoo is perfect for people with a basic knowledge in the topic, who are looking to improve and upskill and for anyone who is less informed, the website has a number of tutorials to guide you through the process.

Vertabelo Academy

Designed with IT beginners in mind, Vertabelo Academy offers newbies an interactive portal to learn and perfect a range of programming skills, such as SQL. With free and paid options, users can enrol in basic, intermediate and advanced online courses, learning as you go using examples of real-life challenges. There is also a certificate to be achieved at the end.

W3schools

W3schools, an online education platform for people looking to learn or develop coding skills, offers a number of options for those interested in improving their SQL abilities. Users can make use of a number of resources, such as tutorials and the quiz section where you can test and improve your SQL knowledge.

So there you have it, proof that self-improvement and upskilling doesn’t have to be boring.

