4 major do’s and don’ts when navigating networking

From handshaking and eye-contact, to speaking volume and dress, do you have the networking skills needed to stand out for the right reasons?

Networking has changed over time. Particularly in the years post-pandemic, where core aspects of networking, for example, experiencing a large group dynamic in a shared space, have been altered to accommodate for changed working conditions.

Networking skills, like all skills, can become rusty over time if they are neglected, particularly, in rapidly changing industries and working environments where the governing social rules can alter in the blink of an eye.

Despite how up-to-date you might be, it can be helpful to refresh your skills periodically, as you never know how and when a networking opportunity might rear its head, or what a successful networking event may mean for your career.

Demeanour

Do: When it comes to your demeanour, striking the right balance is crucial. Often, due to the light and friendly nature of a networking event, it is easy to forget that technically this is still a work space and there are certain social rules that should be maintained. For example it’s best to walk in well-dressed with confidence, shake hands, smile, and engage.

Don’t: Try not to talk off topic too much. A certain degree of different conversation is very normal and will happen, but remember to keep what you say professional and relevant. If there is alcohol at the event, as there often is, enjoy a glass or two, but don’t forget, you are at a working event, not a social get together.

Contact building

Do: The main point of networking is typically to establish a connection with someone for the purpose of expanding your own business or career. The best way to achieve this is to enter conversations with a clearly defined, albeit subtle, agenda. It can help to know a little about the person you are speaking with, what their company does and how you and they could forge a viable, mutually beneficial partnership. The best thing you can do is be honest and open about what you have to offer.

Don’t: Because the entire point of networking is to gather contacts, it can be tempting to take down everyone’s information and follow up with them, regardless of how they can help you or you them. But this can often work against you, as it indicates that you don’t yet have a partnership roadmap layed out and it might cause others to de-value your contribution.

Authenticity

Do: It can be helpful to enter into a networking event knowing what you intend to say. Essentially, you should have the bullet points of who you are, what you do, why this is needed and why a partnership with X,Y and Z, is a great idea. The key here is to be authentic, concise and credible. If you have confidence in yourself and your company, other people will recognise it.

Don’t: Take it from someone who likes to be ready for every possible scenario, there is such a thing as being over-prepared. If you come across as having rehearsed your elevator pitch too much or seem overwhelmingly positive about your company or career, it might make others doubt your sincerity. Alternatively, being overly negative or disparaging about aspects of your work can also make others doubt your credibility, so remember to find the balance between authenticity and professionalism.

Be receptive

Do: When you are in a room full of people whom you don’t necessarily know it can throw you, potentially causing you to talk over people or talk too much out of nerves. It is important to give others the opportunity to share their stories and experiences, without interruption. Don’t be afraid to ask questions as it is a handy ice-breaker and shows you have an interest in others.

Don’t: Try to avoid sticking to one group or with the people you already know. By branching out and speaking with other professionals you could open yourself up to new and exciting job opportunities and you might even enjoy the chance to socialise and brainstorm with like-minded people.

Ultimately, it can be difficult putting yourself out there, especially if you feel like you have invested time, energy and resources yet remain unsure of the long-term benefits. Don’t forget, everyone is there for the same reason, to network and meet new people that have common career aspirations, so enjoy the moment and see what you can make of it.

