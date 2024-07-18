5 tips for mentoring a colleague in the workplace

Whether you feel you require extra guidance or want to try your hand at mentorship yourself, the art of mentoring is a valuable skill to have, both at work and in your day-to-day life.

Throughout history there have been some legendary examples of mentorship, such as Rev Frank Smith and Elvis Presley, Elton John and Eminem, Arthur Walker and Sally Ride, and Michelle Robinson, as she was then known, who mentored her future husband, former US President Barack Obama.

A healthy working environment is one that fosters the talent and ambitions of its employees, therefore, there is never really a specific end to modern-day workplace mentorship. Rather, employers should encourage their teams to consistently seek out ways to improve themselves and others.

So, if you are already a mentor, or just want the know-how for any future mentorship opportunities, the following tips can be useful in a number of scenarios.

Have direction

There should be a natural flow to mentorship that allows for learning and collaboration across a long period of time, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t need a plan to keep things running smoothly.

When you agree to mentor a co-worker, it can be helpful to sit down with them and discuss what they hope to achieve from the mentorship, where they feel they could use some guidance and what their long-term career goals are.

It is important to remember that mentorship is also an opportunity for the mentor to gain valuable skills and experience, so you should map out what you hope to achieve from being a mentor and how you can apply the new-found skills in the future. It will also help you determine the areas you excel in and the mentorship skills that you need to work on.

Build rapport

Rapport doesn’t materialise out of thin air, rather it takes time and is built on a foundation of mutual trust and respect. It can be helpful for the mentor to share anecdotes about their own experiences, both as a way of guiding the mentee but also, to make a connection.

This can show the person being mentored that they have a network of support in the workplace should any issues arise, and that workplace errors are common and not the end of the world.

Acknowledge achievements

When the mentee hits their planned milestones, it can be motivating to have those achievements recognised. Constructive feedback that includes aspects in which a mentee is doing well and the areas they could improve upon, are crucial to building a well-rounded, skilled professional. A handy technique to aid you in delivering feedback is the what/why system, where you succinctly state what the action was and why it was or was not effective.

From the mentor’s point of view, learning how to positively and negatively critique a co-worker in a professional, fair and helpful way is a valuable life skill that can be applied across the board.

Encourage development

It is easy to become a little too comfortable in a role and for fear of disrupting the status quo, you may be hesitant to seek out vital new opportunities for growth.

A mentor should be able to recognise a mentee’s capabilities and encourage them to upskill in areas that will be advantageous both to their careers and their development as an individual and an employee.

Complete the mentorship cycle

Dentists don’t work on their own teeth, doctors need external medical advice and therapists speak to other professionals about their mental health. The point being is that just because you have accepted the responsibility of mentoring a co-worker, it doesn’t mean that you yourself should disregard what having a mentor might offer you.

Everyone, regardless of their status, can benefit from a little support, guidance and friendship, so if you feel as though you would like to progress professionally, but don’t have enough insight into the required next steps, why not seek out a mentor who can help you achieve your goals?

Additionally, if you feel as though you have reached an impasse in terms of what you can offer a mentee, there are a number of resources you can utilise to bring your knowledge up to speed. For example, you could speak with your employer about implementing a mentorship programme or reach out to colleagues for advice.

Ultimately, strong mentorship can have a significant impact on the mentor, the mentee and the wider company, so don’t underestimate it.

