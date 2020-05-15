9 work-from-home tips, according to the experts

This handy infographic gives tips from a variety of experts to help you make the most of working from home.

Although many companies are making plans for when and how they’ll return to work, it will likely still be some time before most of us are back in the office. With that in mind, it’s worth keeping wellbeing a top priority as you continue to work from home.

To help, UK resumé advice company StandOut CV has compiled an infographic with tips and tricks from “entrepreneurs and remote-work experts”.

StandOut CV director Andrew Fennell said that it can be easy for people working at home to feel overwhelmed. “Working at home for the first time can take some adjustment,” he said.

“Without an organised office space and colleagues to bounce ideas off, as well as home distractions and a lack of structured routine, it’s not uncommon for workers to feel overwhelmed and unfocused.

“But with careful guidance and determination, it’s possible to become more productive than ever. By taking a disciplined approach, such as working to set hours, creating a designated workspace and setting clear boundaries between work, workers can sharpen their focus, boost their productivity and achieve a fantastic work-life balance.”

StandOut CV’s infographic features easy-to-implement tips from creatives, entrepreneurs and tech leaders.

There is also advice from clinical services director at Specsavers, Giles Edmonds, who said: “To avoid eye strain, follow the 20:20:20 rule. Look up from your screen every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Looking into the distance helps relax the focusing muscles of your eyes, which in turn reduces eye fatigue.”

For more advice, check out the infographic below or click here to view it as a larger image.

