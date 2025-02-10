How to ensure you don’t receive an artificial AI education

Popularity does not necessarily mean that a platform has good intentions, so how can you make sure that you don’t waste your personal resources?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a must-have for people looking to expand their skills and develop the qualities needed to have a successful career in technical fields. While many may take the direct route and go to an in-person educational institution, more and more professionals are taking personalised journeys towards their dream role.

Online courses are an ideal way to learn new skills, brush up in the areas that are lacking and keep on top of industry changes. However, not all courses are created equal and professionals may find that, despite having invested significant time, energy and money, they emerge from the programme worse off than before. So, how can professionals aiming to expand their AI skills recognise the warning signs of a bad education programme?

Have an endgame

There is a huge difference between developing skills for the sake of a hobby and developing skills for the purpose of career development. When undertaking an online course with the intention of growing professionally, you should ensure that the credentials being offered are legitimate.

Racking up credentials, though it shows you are committed to self-improvement, may not lead to career advancement if the courses are considered sub-par or irrelevant. Additionally, certain organisations and jobs may require specific credentials, so do your research and confirm that what is being offered is exactly what you think it is and not a cleverly worded or deceptive advertisement.

The best way to ensure that you get the most out of the course is to go in with a clear plan and a direct route towards the credentials you need.

See the wood for the trees

There is nothing wrong with not understanding a topic, in fact, it is a sign of maturity and growth to be able to recognise your deficits and introduce a plan to combat them. However, if you know that your knowledge base is not where it should be, it’s important not to get lost in the weeds when researching potential opportunities for improvement. Don’t get pulled into outdated or off-topic courses that promise too much.

Instead, why not start off with a course that covers the basics? Once you have a solid foundation and are more confident, you can look into programmes with specific aims. Knowledge is power, so make sure that you put yourself in a position to make the best choices about how you engage with education.

If it’s too good to be true, it is

In the same way that some courses may offer too many subjects, diluting the content, if a programme promises the earth and sky via world-class lecturers and enhanced job opportunities, make sure that the proposed benefits are legitimate. A quick google search will show whether or not the programme directors are qualified in the areas that they claim to be.

Additionally, if the course states there will be opportunities for networking with high-profile companies in your chosen industry, don’t be afraid to get in touch with the organisations to query the connections and enquire as to the process for job applications upon the completion of the programme.

It is important to note that if an AI programme is offering benefits that seem too good to be true, be it an exaggerated salary, suspiciously rapid career advancement or titles unrelated to the subject matter, then it likely is, so keep your wits about you.

Know your community

An uncommunicative or unsupportive programme manager is a key sign that an online course may not give you the skills and experience you hoped for, as it shows that those in charge are not committed to exploring students’ potential.

Additionally, the failure to establish a community where students can contribute thoughts and ideas, as well as collaborate on group projects can leave participants feeling isolated and unsure of themselves.

Poorly managed services, such as the website, enrollment, possible payment methods, help desks and more can be a sign that a programme is not willing to invest in itself and therefore why would it invest in its students?

Ultimately, online AI courses are designed to give professionals an edge in a rapidly changing landscape, without draining them of their money, energy and time. The best way to avoid a poor education is to simply do the research and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a course has the capacity to give you the experience it says it will, so trust your gut and enjoy this next phase of your professional development.

