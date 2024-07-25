The beginner’s guide to debugging computer code without rage-quitting

Have you written unique code but the debugging process is making you regret your choices? Here is some advice to be rid of pesky coding bugs.

What is debugging? When your software is not running as it should, debugging is the process of identifying and fixing errors or bugs within the source code, typically in a controlled environment, step-by-step until your software is acting normally.

The origins of the word debugging aren’t what you would expect. It starts with admiral Grace Hopper, a highly decorated computer scientist, mathematician and US Navy admiral. In 1947 at Harvard University, while working on the Mark II computer, a colleague found a dead moth jammed into a mechanical relay, preventing the machine from working.

While the moth, which is currently held at the Smithsonian museum, was being peeled away, the story goes that Dr Hopper quipped about ‘debugging’ the system, with the word becoming popularised over time and eventually becoming a widely used, accepted programming term by the early 1960s.

An interesting sidenote, Thomas Edison reportedly talked about bugs in the electrical circuits as early as the 1870s. But, long story short, debugging is not necessarily a new phenomenon. As with all technologies, the era of digitalisation has changed how we engage with coding, so even if you are new to debugging or have some experience, it’s always useful to re-familiarise yourself with the core tenets.

Identify the error

The capacity for error in debugging is significant as literally one misplaced dot has the potential to render hours of work useless until the mistake is found and eliminated. Once you become aware of an issue, the first thing you should do is try to identify what kind of mistake you have made.

A syntax error is when the arrangement of characters, words or symbols defies the rules defined by the programming language, preventing the code from executing properly. This error, despite the havoc it causes, can be as simple as having incorrectly added a semicolon.

The simplest way to resolve a syntax error is to review what you have written, remove the offending code and rewrite it, but if you are low on time and other resources you should use an online syntax code checker or debugging tool.

One of the more infuriating errors usually occurs at the end of the coding process, when you are hours into your work, your program appears to be running and suddenly crashes or gives the wrong output.

Rather than spending hours combing through lines of code looking for a mistake, there are a number of things you should try first. Namely, the OG fix where you turn your machine off and on again. Is there anything that doesn’t work for?

You can also try closing all other running applications, as often a runtime error occurs when it is in conflict with another program, or the other application may be utilising too much of the system’s resources. Running the program in safe mode also ensures that it works using the bare minimum, allowing your device to operate effectively.

Updating the application, or reinstalling the program can also work, just make sure that you save important files before you delete anything.

Lastly, unlike with syntax and runtime errors, logic errors often won’t produce an error message warning you of a mistake, making them slightly more difficult to debug. These are errors in logic or algorithm that don’t prevent the program from running, but instead cause it to work incorrectly.

The best way to solve a logic error is to identify the area of your code that is problematic by breaking it down and testing parts individually, ensuring that the logic matches your expectations.

Choose your technique

There is no one correct way to debug, so when you are working on a project that requires additional work to get the system running as it should, make sure to research all of your debugging options.

One such technique is binary searching, which is where you work by breaking the issue down into manageable steps. Binary search lets you cut the code into halves and systematically root out the location of the bug.

Another useful technique is bug clustering, where coders can group bugs of a similar classification together. By examining one bug from each group and solving the issue, it is likely that you will automatically solve similar problems related to the other bugs in that group.

Lastly, a fundamental habit all coders should practise is the taking of informative, concise notes, documenting your process and solutions. Not only will this be useful to you going forward but it can also form a crucial how-to guide for new and existing team members as they encounter debugging challenges.

Use every resource

Coding and fixing errors can be time consuming and often frustrating when endless problems abound. For that reason you should take breaks as needed as fresh air and a clear mind can give you the inspiration you need to figure out the puzzle.

Additionally, coding communities can be a fun way to network, brainstorm problems and offer your own solutions to widespread coding issues with like-minded people from all around the world. Anyone who aims to be a talented, clued-in coder should definitely consider joining a coding community, as it is a prime resource for developing your skills and staying sharp.

Also, for the burgeoning debuggers, Coursera offers dozens of free and paid online courses across the debugging spectrum for coders of all abilities, in a range of languages.

Essentially, the best advice I can give is to use every resource at your disposal and be the modern-day admiral Grace Hopper, debugger extraordinaire.

