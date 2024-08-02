5 best cities in Europe for digital nomads

There are roughly 40m digital nomads globally. Here are some European cities that can offer a great experience for those working on the move.

Nowadays, thanks to technology, many people can take advantage of the privilege of working from anywhere.

It is estimated that there are around 40m digital nomads scattered throughout the world, all of whom must get to grips with their company’s remote work policies, the digital infrastructure of their temporary place of residence and all the other factors you need to know when establishing yourself somewhere new.

So, if you’re thinking that a view of the ocean or the buzz of a new city could improve your working life, then you should check out this list of European cities that welcome digital nomads.

Palermo

Palermo is the capital city of Sicily, an island that is a little harder to reach than cities on mainland Italy, but its geographical position guarantees comfortable weather most of the year, outside of some hot spells at the height of summer.

It of course depends on your chosen form of accommodation, be it a rental house, AirBnB or a hotel, but rent in Palermo tends to be relatively reasonable. The city also has a number of reliable internet providers.

Public transport is not 100pc reliable, however, the city is completely walkable and as a centuries-old region, with magnificent architecture and history on every corner, walking is probably the best way to take it all in.

You’ll also find on various social media platforms there are a number of groups and communities aimed at digital nomads, where you can socialise with people from all over the world, practice speaking a foreign language and even go on planned day trips to areas outside the city.

Berlin

Germany’s capital city Berlin is, according to HousingAnywhere, the cheapest capital city to live in throughout western Europe

Generally supermarket prices are also low, especially when compared to neighbouring countries, because Germany grows and produces much of its own food. The city also has a reliable and well-connected public transport system, however, this can be costly.

The internet speed will vary depending on the part of the city you live in and the provider you select, but overall Berlin can offer decent speeds. Additionally, if you aren’t in a position to install Wi-Fi in your fixed accommodation, there are a wide range of remote working hubs and internet cafes dotted all around the city that you can use for a fee.

Lisbon

Portugal’s capital city is a prime location for digital nomads, particularly those working in the tech sphere. The Portuguese government has invested significantly in internet infrastructure, making it relatively easy for digital nomads to access high-speed internet with good coverage.

With a Mediterranean climate, as well as a low cost of living and a reasonably priced public transport system, Lisbon can offer digital nomads a high quality of life.

Businesses in Lisbon also run hot desks and co-working spaces for people who would rather work outside of their home and many of these spaces also offer events where nomads can socialise and share their skills.

Also, if you are not an EU citizen and therefore do not automatically have the right to live and work in Portugal, you can apply for a digital nomad visa, with the option to apply for a short or long-term stay.

Tallinn

Tallinn is often described as a digital city. Interestingly, Estonia was the first country in the world to introduce an official digital nomad visa programme and since then many other nations have followed suit.

The city has strong internet infrastructure, more than a dozen co-working spaces for nomads and if your area of expertise lies in cryptocurrency, the country’s crypto friendly policies and many tech start-ups might be of interest.

The cost of accommodation varies but depending on where you settle it can be less than €660 a month to rent a one-person city centre apartment. Additionally, it is a walkable city with cheap public transport and comparatively low taxi rates for northern Europe.

Kraków

The former capital of Poland, Kraków is often cited as one of the most beautiful medieval cities in Europe, the Old Town is even a UNESCO world heritage site.

It boasts a competitively low cost of living when compared to other European countries, for example Ireland and Denmark. Here the cost of rent ranges from roughly €590 to €1400 monthly, depending on the neighbourhood and the type of accommodation. Similarly the cost of food and drinks is significantly lower than in neighbouring countries.

There is also the benefit of access to reliable internet through a number of providers and the availability of several co-working spaces aimed at digital nomads. Kraków also offers free Wi-Fi at a number of public, popular locations.

The beauty of the city, alongside its historical significance and fun nightlife attracts thousands of tourists and nomads each year.

So, do you think you will head to one of these impressive cities to live life as a digital nomad, or is there somewhere else on your list?

