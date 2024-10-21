Thinking of starting a blog for your business? Top tips and tricks

Starting a blog for your business comes with a range of benefits, but also some significant challenges, so what do you need to know, to make the most of your resources?

Whether you run an SME or a larger, more established business, a company blog is an ideal way to improve traffic to your website, increase engagement and build up both your brand name and your identity within a community (online or in the real world).

If you already have a company website, then why not go one step further and create a blog, to drive interesting conversations and keep people up-to-date on industry-relevant news? Starting your own blog can be challenging, for example it can be time-consuming and difficult at first to build a strong audience. So, what do you need to know, to get going?

Read the room

An important aspect of running a successful company blog is in understanding the tone. Blogs by their nature, as a self-published work, are less formal than other forms of media, however, there should still be an air of professionalism and regard for company values.

Blogs can touch on a range of topics and even open discussion on difficult, albeit relevant subject matters. Just make sure that the author understands that the blog is representative of the company and anything written will be taken as the viewpoint of the group as a whole. Accuracy, respect and balance are crucial.

Know your audience

Blogs, like all media, should offer something of value to the wider community, therefore an indulgent blog that is blatant self-promotion or overly advertorial can deter engagement. Before you start, do your research and investigate the kind of content that your audience and customer base are likely to engage with.

If analytics show that certain subject matters garner higher numbers, incorporate those elements into your work more frequently and weed out any content that is not popular. No matter the industry you are in, it is always of key importance to have a strong understanding of your demographic, so you can tailor your content.

Generate ideas

Brainstorming strong, relevant and relatable content is crucial when writing a blog. If the material is overly technical, repetitive or boring then people will likely not engage consistently, if at all.

If possible, companies should establish a team whose responsibility it is to oversee the blog, generate ideas and keep up standards. Brainstorming should be encouraged and detailed notes should be kept, in order to avoid repeating content too often.

Additionally, ensure that there is a routine to how you post, as sporadic or infrequent updates could harm overall figures, as people may grow tired of logging in only to see that there has been little to no change. Consistency, as with most things, is key. Set the standard and live up to it.

Take advantage of tech

There are a range of technologies designed to help you make the most of your blog. SEO tracking tools such as Semrush and advanced Google Analytics can give you a comprehensive picture of how your blog is performing and isolate key trends.

Other tools such as Grammarly, Canva and WordPress will ensure that your work looks professional, and well designed. They are also user-friendly and easily navigated. Workflow technologies, for example Trello, Asana and Zapier are also very useful for professionals who require a visual guide and organiser.

There are dozens upon dozens of available technologies, for every budget and strategy, so be sure to experiment with different tech until you find what works for your company blog.

Advertise

You would hope that having a blog on your website would be enough to draw in an audience, however, you still need to make yourself known via social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok.

Social media is often the first place people turn to nowadays for news and information, so if you do decide to establish yourself and promote your blog on a social media platform, make sure that your graphics and specs align with your chosen medium and that you are targeting the right audience.

By including a link to your blog on your various pages, adding relevant backlinks and engaging with like-minded people, you can establish a strong online presence and build up a network of industry peers, who may be open to entrepreneurial collaborations down the line.

