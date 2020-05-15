9 breakfast recipes we recommend you try at home

Wondering what to have for breakfast this weekend while you stay at home? Here are some of our tried-and-tested recipes.

Here at Silicon Republic, we’ve been making the most of working from home, whether it’s diving into new podcasts or finally working through the piles of books on our bedside tables.

For many of us on the team, being at home and having more time to spend in the kitchen has also led to plenty of conversations around cooking. It began as a fascination with the many (many) different ways we prepare our eggs, even down to how we approach the simple – or so we thought – act of boiling.

From there, we got around to sharing our favourite breakfast recipes, whether we’re in a rush to start work in the morning or treating ourselves to a brunch on the weekends. So, here are some of our tried-and-tested breakfast recommendations you might like to try out.

Homemade granola

Our senior journalist Colm is far more organised than the rest of us and makes granola for the week. He uses jumbo oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, a bit of cardamom and some dried dates. Combine with some maple syrup for sweetness, an egg white and some coconut oil, and you’re good to go. Colm recommends starting out with this recipe and then trying out your own variations.

Banana pancakes

One of my own go-to breakfasts is banana pancakes. All you need to do is crack two eggs into a bowl of flour, add a mashed-up banana, sprinkle a decent amount of cinnamon into the mixture and pour it onto a medium-hot pan.

As with traditional recipes, resist the urge to flip them too early! Small air bubbles on the surface will be a good indicator that they’re ready to be turned over. If you have baking soda around, a small sprinkle can help add some fluffiness. I usually add some vanilla essence, blueberries and honey or maple syrup, too. BBC Good Food has a nice recipe, if you’re stuck.

Dosas and sambhar

Our brand manager Nisha is working from her family’s home in Chennai at the moment, meaning that the rest of us have been benefitting from her sharing plenty of delicious Indian recipes. While working from home, Nisha has been enjoying dosas and sambhar for her weekday breakfasts.

For anyone not familiar with the dosa, it’s a south Indian crepe-like treat that goes perfectly with sambhar or chutney. Check out a recipe for them here.

Baked eggs

If you’re feeling a little sick of scrambled eggs, this alternative could help.

Our sub-editor Sarah shared this as her weekend treat, recommending that you throw any leftover vegetables or meat into a pan with potatoes, eggs and cheese, resulting in a meal that’s “crispy and delicious”.

Porridge and peanut butter

On weekdays, our tech journalist Kelly has porridge with peanut butter. If you’re a fan of peanuts and want to give your porridge something extra, this is a quick and easy way to do it.

Or, if you want to take your breakfast game one step further, why not try out this recipe for peanut butter with overnight oats?

Porridge with apple, honey and toasted almonds

Though our editor Elaine usually goes for cereal during the week, her go-to when she fancies a treat is this porridge recipe. She chops up a Gala apple, warms it in a pan with honey and cinnamon, and then pours it over her porridge. “If I have them, I toast almond flakes and throw them on top, too,” she added.

Porridge with lemon curd, berries and granola

Yet another porridge variation was suggested by Sarah, who said: “If I’m organised in the morning, I like porridge with lemon curd, berries and granola.” If you have lemon curd at home, this recipe combines it with ginger biscuits, too. Otherwise, why not try and make your own curd?

Porridge for people who don’t like porridge

Jenny, our deputy editor, gave two of her favourite porridge recipes, saying: “These are coming from a person who never really liked porridge before.” To start, Jenny prepares a ratio of three-parts porridge to one-part milk, heats the mixture in a microwave or a pot, and adds a dollop of Greek yoghurt.

From there, she comes to a fork in the road, the first one bringing her to apple pie porridge. For this, she advises cutting up some apple and adding cinnamon and maple syrup, with the optional addition of crumbled up digestive biscuits.

“If you want to be extra,” she added, “stew the apple pieces in a pot with a little water, sugar and cinnamon for a few minutes.”

Jenny’s second recommendation is carrot cake porridge. Repeat the initial steps above but then opt for some grated carrot, cinnamon, mixed spice and pecans or walnuts. Raisins optional.

Sausage and egg ‘McMuffin’

After a week of porridge before work, the weekend signifies “sausage and egg ‘McMuffin’ time” for Kelly. With McDonald’s closed for business, Kelly has taken to preparing her own McMuffin-style breakfasts at home.

Her secret? Take the sausage out of the casing to make it more authentic. “Do not settle for an egg muffin with whole sausages in it,” she said.