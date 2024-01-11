Top HR tips for business leaders in 2024

BrightHR’s Alan Price advises business owners on how to ensure HR success this year, from updating policies to prioritising training initiatives.

As a business owner, it’s important to take advantage of the fresh start and growth each year brings.

But to effectively set your business up for success in the new year, first you need to get your HR processes in order.

So, here are HR resolutions to help you start the year on the right foot.

Reflect on the past year

Before diving into the future, take a moment to reflect on the past year.

Assess your current HR management to find areas that need improvement in the future.

Using a reporting tool can be an easy way to do this, as people insights on past trends like absence and retention can be used to optimise your future HR processes.

Update your policies and procedures

The start of the year is an ideal time to review and update your policies and procedures.

Make sure your employee handbook is up to date and aligned with any legal changes. Because with any new year, there are new laws.

Plus, as it’s your responsibility to communicate all updates to your team, you must do so effectively.

Level up your absence management

In January, requests for annual leave, lateness and sick rates often triple. This can cost you precious admin time.

You might not be able to control unplanned absences. But you can improve the way you manage absences to minimise disruption.

That’s why focusing on your absence management should be a high priority for the new year.

Stay in line with the law

Keeping up with employment law is vital for the success of your business. It’s also your responsibility as an employer.

It’s a good idea to review your HR practices. Make sure you meet all legal requirements. Pay special attention to the new employment laws in 2024.

This way, you can be sure that your business is protected from any potential legal claims. At the same time, you can ensure that your workplace is a fair and transparent environment.

Embrace technology

Using the right technology can halve your admin time and ease the process of streamlining HR tasks.

Consider investing in a human resources management system (HRMS). They can automate routine admin tasks, manage employee data and supply valuable insights.

Not only can smart HR software save you time, but it also reduces the risk of errors.

Prioritise employee training and development

Investing in your employee’s growth and development is a win-win situation. It enhances their skills and boosts morale, contributing to increased productivity. Create a training plan for the year, including both mandatory and optional programmes. This could range from technical skills to soft skills development.

The new year is the perfect time to invest in a learning management system. If you don’t already have one. That way you can make sure your employees have the best start to the year and are set up for success.

Utilise performance reviews and goal-setting

Kickstart the year with performance reviews to acknowledge achievements and discuss areas for improvement.

You can motivate your employees more easily if you set goals together. Align them with your business and individual goals so you can offer a roadmap for success.

Foster a positive workplace culture

A positive workplace culture is essential for keeping your employees happy and engaged.

One way to achieve this is to encourage open communication. Celebrate successes and tackle issues head-on.

It’s important to create a sense of belonging by promoting a healthy work-life balance. Consider offering wellbeing support, employee recognition, fun team-building activities and chances for career growth.

Remember, a happy workplace means happy employees.

As you embark on a new year, remember your business’s success is tied to the efficiency of your HR processes.

Take the time to reflect, update and invest in your HR and employees to set the stage for a successful year.

By Alan Price

Alan Price is the CEO at BrightHR and COO at the Peninsula Group. A version of this article was previously published on the BrightHR blog.

