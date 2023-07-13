How can employers improve workplace wellbeing?

BrightHR’s Thea Watson discusses the various signs of poor wellbeing in the workplace and how employers can ensure a healthy environment for their workers.

When we talk about wellbeing in the workplace, we’re basically talking about how happy and safe employees feel when they’re at work. It’s all about job satisfaction, feeling good about what they do, and not having to worry about getting hurt.

The benefits of having a wellbeing strategy far outweigh the costs. Enhancing your workplace wellbeing can increase employee productivity and reduce absences, improve your reputation and boost retention and recruitment, giving you a competitive edge and saving you money in the long run.

Studies have shown:

Happy employees are up to 13pc more productive.

Around 34pc of UK employees would prefer to be unemployed than unhappy.

An estimated 17m working days were lost last year due to work-related stress, depression, or anxiety.

An increase as small as 4pc in your attention to wellbeing can boost your profits.

Your workplace wellbeing responsibilities

Regardless of the benefits, as an employer you have a responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of your team.

In fact, The Health and Safety at Work Act mandates you to look after all aspects of health and safety at work, this includes mental health and wellbeing as well as safety.

But how do you put these legal and moral duties into action? These simple steps are sure to put you on the right path.

Make sure your working environment is safe

Conduct risk assessments making sure you consider both physical and mental health risks to individuals and take action based on the results of your assessment.

Introduce mindfulness and educate staff

Ensuring your staff are aware of your wellbeing strategy with handbooks and educating them with e-learning courses, will foster a culture of mindfulness and mutual care.

Protect staff with comprehensive policies

From an equal opportunity or discrimination policy to your wellbeing policy, you must make sure these resources are up-to-date and easily accessible to everyone within your business.

Encourage open communication

This means being willing to have difficult conversations and providing a safe space for your team to share their struggles. It also means leading by example and prioritising your own mental health.

Taking proactive steps to support mental health and wellbeing in your business doesn’t require a huge investment of time or money. Focusing on flexibility, connection, resources and recognition can help build a supportive company culture where people feel empowered to thrive.

Signs your employees’ wellbeing may be suffering

A study has shown that nearly one in seven people experience mental health problems in the workplace.

So, as an employer, it is important to be aware of potential signs of poor wellbeing and mental health issues among your employees.

These signs may include:

Increased absenteeism or lateness

If employees are frequently calling in sick or late, it could indicate poor wellbeing or mental health issues like depression or anxiety.

Changes in mood or behaviour

Look out for mood swings, irritability, anger, or withdrawal. Decreased motivation and loss of interest in work or social activities can also be signs of poor mental health.

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Mental health conditions like stress, depression, and anxiety can make it hard to focus or think clearly.

Changes in appearance or sleep

Excessive sleeping, insomnia, weight gain or loss, or lack of personal hygiene can be signs of distress.

High staff turnover

If you’re seeing a pattern of employees frequently leaving your business, poor wellbeing may be a contributing factor. Employees in distress may have trouble coping with the demands of the job.

Complaints from co-workers or customers

Pay attention if you’re hearing concerns about an employee’s wellbeing, mood, or job performance from co-workers or clients. Their insight can be valuable.

By spotting these signs early and taking action, you can help support your employees and benefit your business as a whole.

By Thea Watson

Thea Watson is the chief international growth and marketing officer at BrightHR. A version of this article was previously published on the BrightHR blog.

