A flag on a yellow tile, surrounded by white tiles with a shield image, on a blue background.
Advice
Image: © Andrii Yalanskyi/Stock.adobe.com

Captivated by capture the flag events? Here are the skills you need

1 Apr 2025

CTFs are an ideal way to build up cyber skills in a fun and engaging way, but what do you need to know?

Click here to check out the full series of Cybersecurity Focus content.

Capture the flag (CTF) events are competitions held all over the world by cyber professionals, experts and enthusiasts, looking to gain experience, build up their skills, have fun and make connections with like-minded people. Through a series of online challenges, individuals and teams compete to find and exploit weaknesses in order to ‘capture the flag’ or a piece of information, thereby winning. 

While they often require a high degree of skill in more competitive leagues, it something that anyone with the time and motivation can explore. So, if you are a newcomer or even an established player, what skills do you need in your metaphorical arsenal?

Web security 

CTF competitions are all about finding vulnerabilities in online networks that can essentially be used as a ‘way in’ to an organisation’s system. For that reason a knowledge of web security is absolutely crucial. 

Players should ensure they have an understanding of security testing tools and the various techniques used to identify and probe weak spots, for example SQL injection, Burp Suite and Postman. 

As with everything you do online, however, make sure that you only use reputable and legitimate tools so you don’t unintentionally expose your own system. Basically, do your research prior to starting and you should be good to go. 

Programming

While GenAI is making many of the jobs in tech and wider STEM simpler, programming is still a must-have for anyone who is serious about becoming an established player in the CTF space. 

Anyone interested in participating should have a foundation in popular languages used in cybersecurity, such as Python, Bash, Ruby, Perl and Java. 

Cryptography

Hiring Now

Cryptography is a major aspect of the systems that keep many of our most sensitive information private and secure, for example our banking data. An understanding of cryptography methods and its principals will enable CTF enthusiasts to find flaws and break through, bringing you one step closer to the information you are truly looking for. 

If you find that the coding or math element of cryptography is making it a more difficult process, why not consider online tutorials, a micro-credential, a tutor or even undertaking a third-level degree. That goes for all of the skills on this list, as what is easy for you may be difficult for someone else and vice-versa, so give yourself some leeway and look for help where needed.

Reverse engineering

In the CTF space, reverse engineering is the process of analysing compiled data, to understand how it functions in order to identify and expose vulnerabilities. Using tools and techniques, for example debuggers, dissemblers and binary analysis, users can better understand the inner workings of a system. When you know how and why something works, you can take it apart with purpose. 

Teamwork

While not a technical skill, this is a valuable and crucial ability none the less. Often people competing in CTF challenges have to work as a group to accomplish a joint task and win. If you lack interpersonal skills, such as communication, teamwork, leadership, delegation, negotiation or active listening, among others, you may want to brush up on them in advance.

Equipping yourself with these skills will give you the best chance of succeeding, but also of making friends and connections that may lead to further learning and opportunities to compete. At the end of the day, these challenges are supposed to be fun and an ideal way to share a passion with like-minded people. 

There you have it, five crucial skills to get you started in a capture the flag event. While this list includes some of the more important abilities, there are literally dozens upon dozens of talents and characteristics that could improve your overall experience, many of which you will actually build up simply by taking part. 

So, once you feel that you have a foundational skillset, don’t worry about being perfect, just join up, put in the time and before you know it you will be learning new skills faster than you could have predicted. Most of us learn by being on the ground, amid all of the action and CTFs are no different. 

Laura Varley
By Laura Varley

Laura Varley is a Careers reporter at Silicon Republic.

