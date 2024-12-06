Career hide and seek: How to avoid getting lost in the hidden jobs market

Don’t wait for your dream job to find you, instead tap into the hidden jobs market and make your goals a reality.

Have you ever noticed that some companies never seem to be outwardly hiring, but still have a full roster of motivated and committed employees? That may be because many organisations are now filling out their workforce using tactics and a system that is often referred to as the ‘hidden jobs market’.

Defined as roles that are not publicly advertised and are frequently filled by current employees or professional referrals, hidden jobs, while being ideal for a company, can cause job applicants to become frustrated. But it doesn’t have to be stressful, in fact potential candidates, despite not being affiliated with an organisation, can still take advantage of the opportunities – and here is how.

Why hide jobs?

If you want to turn an impediment into an opportunity, you first need to understand why that challenge has arisen in the first place. Many organisations choose not to publicise job vacancies for financial reasons, as hiring externally can be costly, even post-onboarding when you have to devote significant resources to training and upskilling.

Additionally, in-house promotion tends to improve company morale and retention figures, as employees are more likely to remain loyal to employers that forgo lip-service and actively prove their commitment to building up careers and the professional.

Perhaps the organisation may not want it to become public knowledge that they are undergoing a restructuring and will therefore not vocalise available positions, or indeed, they may opt instead for employee referrals, rather than choosing a publicised recruitment campaign.

Take a closer look

If you are happy at your current company, but feel that you are ready for a new challenge, before you look elsewhere, why not ask around and see if your organisation has any open positions that are unlikely to be made public? By virtue of your obvious commitment to the company, as well as the ease at which you could be promoted (in place of a new hire), coupled with the fact that the organisation may fear losing you to a competitor, you are in a good position to negotiate.

If you aren’t comfortable asking directly about potential new opportunities, attending meetings, earning one-on-one time with organisational leaders and having conversations with co-workers could be a convenient way to assess the situation.

Cast a wide net

The fear of rejection can make you nervous about reaching out to employers and event organisers, however, nothing ventured is nothing gained and your anxiety will likely only grow if you let great opportunities pass you by.

Building up a network of friends, co-workers, industry peers and those you admire, will enable you to get your foot in the door with organisational leaders and could also lead to potential referrals for hidden jobs. It is also an ideal way to ensure that your industry knowledge does not become rusty while you are looking for new employment.

While networking events are an important aspect of securing a new job and you may feel compelled to be ultra-professional, try to be natural and friendly as well, as aside from your technical or practical abilities, these are qualities that potential future employers will remember after your interaction.

Stay active

You never know which organisations may be secretly recruiting so it is important that you maintain an active online presence that shows you are motivated and driven. Online courses, for example micro-credentials, are a great way of showcasing your skills as well as your commitment to learning.

Additionally, by having a strong presence on credible professional social media platforms such as LinkedIn, you can highlight your achievements, express your interest in new employment and make yourself visible to employers and recruiters.

These platforms also enable you to share your insights on a range of industry topics via posts, articles and webinars, so why not contribute to wider conversations and position yourself as a leader in your field?

Hidden jobs, while sounding ultra-secretive, are really anything but. More often than not, the opportunities that they present are available to anyone who has the confidence to put themselves out there.

So, why not take that leap and go for it? The worst that can happen is a rejection, which happens all of the time during traditional job hunting, but the rewards if you are successful can be life changing.

