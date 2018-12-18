7 career-boosting New Year’s resolutions for 2019

Careers editor Jenny Darmody looks back at 2018 to inspire some career-boosting New Year’s resolutions for the year ahead.

The end of every year is a good time to reflect on whether or not you achieved everything you wanted to.

I’ve already done a bit of self-reflection and shared the main lesson I learned this year, but the truth is that there are so many more lessons I learned, both from research and from speaking to experts.

Last year, I turned those lessons into New Year’s resolutions to help you boost your career for the year ahead, so I decided to do it again this year.

1. Eradicate bad habits

We all have bad habits we could do with getting rid of, especially in work. Whether it’s eating at your desk, overworking or avoiding things that scare you, make it your business to destroy those habits in 2019.

Here are a few ideas to help you get started.

2. Improve soft skills

If we’ve learned one thing this year, it’s that when it comes to upskilling for the future, soft skills will trump hard skills. We’re not saying technical skills won’t be important but, in the age of automation, soft skills will be the ones that make you stand out.

To get you started, why not try and improve your communication skills, or even boost your creativity?

3. Work less

How does working less help you boost your career? Well, if you’ve been reading Siliconrepublic.com a lot this year, you’ll know how much we’ve been trying to tell you about the dangers of overworking. Not only that, but it can be completely detrimental to your productivity levels.

Want to get a handle on your working life and make the hours you do work more productive? We can help you out.

4. Develop stress-busting techniques

Once you’ve made the commitment to work less in the new year, it’s a good idea to develop some techniques to help you through the stressful times.

Working less will help you a lot in the long run. Even though we all go through stressful and intensive work periods, you still have to avoid burnout during those occasions if you’re going to look after yourself.

Try some of these unusual stress-busting techniques to help you cope in times of high pressure.

5. Listen to a new podcast

Last year, we recommended some great books to help you boost your career. This year, we come bearing podcasts!

Podcasts are a great way to help you make the most of your commute, and can help reduce your morning stress levels. You can absorb some great advice and insights that will make you more successful in your own career.

6. Challenge your imposter syndrome

Imposter syndrome is something we can all suffer from and it can really hinder our career success. It’s one of the things I am most passionate about and if I could take it away from everyone who deals with it, I would do it in a heartbeat.

But, since that’s not a possibility, I will have to settle for trying to help you help yourself. Want to get rid of your imposter syndrome next year?

7. Consider a digital detox

With so many screens and tools for social media at our fingertips, a digital detox should be on everyone’s New Year’s resolutions list.

Being constantly connected can take a physical and emotional toll on us, and being able to switch off is an essential skill to be healthy and successful in your career.

Instead of dry January, consider a digital detox (or both if you’re a glutton for punishment) and enjoy the benefits of a break from your device.