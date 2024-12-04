Want to know your options for a career in smart systems?

Smart systems is a broad sector and the career options can be somewhat overwhelming for someone looking to break into the industry.

The smart systems sector is a diverse, dynamic and ever-changing landscape, with plenty of opportunities for a professional aiming to make an impact. However, this can sometimes be a double-edged sword as the surplus of choices can be overwhelming for people unsure of the trajectory they want their smart systems career to take.

Because careers in the smart systems realm are so wide-ranging, they are perfectly suited to professionals who possess cross-functional skills, but if you aren’t sure what avenues you want to explore, read on for a rundown of the many exciting opportunities in the smart systems space.

Healthcare

Automated and advanced technologies are becoming widely used in the healthcare industry, meaning there are numerous options available to people with a background in smart systems.

Whether it is designing advanced wearables to detect and monitor health conditions, deploying technologies to manage hospital premises, or utilising innovative robotics during procedures, more and more healthcare institutions are using smart systems to enhance the patient experience.

Aside from the development of smart healthcare technologies, qualified professionals in this space could also work in areas such as virtual care, smart hospital management and data analytics, enhancing the patient experience and improving quality of life.

Smart infrastructure

With the power to control almost every aspect of a building that utilises energy – such as lighting, air conditioning, heat, appliances and security – our homes, offices and indeed our cities are becoming futuristic.

While no job offers 100pc security, smart homes and cities are undoubtedly key to achieving a more sustainable future for all. Therefore a career in this field is likely to give skilled employees an edge when it comes to advancing professionally, as the less viable, more traditional development blueprints are updated.

To meet industry demands, the sector will require individuals qualified in IoT, network engineering and security, with jobs available outside of standard innovation, such as smart home consultation, architecture technologist, green retrofitting and project management, among others.

If you have the skills to innovate the future of how we live and work, doing so through a smart infrastructure career route is not only exciting, but also an opportunity to design a safe, sustainable and equitable way forward.

Research, development and cybersecurity

Smart systems are not a passing fad, rather, bit-by-bit, they will likely replace pre-existing technologies, to essentially become the new and improved way of doing things. But for this to happen, continuous research and development is key, particularly as technologies advance at an alarming rate.

While research and development offers experts the chance to explore numerous career points in organisations, laboratories and educational institutions, there is also the potential to greatly impact cybersecurity, as the role will involve discovering possible risks, addressing challenges and innovating solutions.

This route may necessitate interdisciplinary collaboration, particularly among those qualified in AI, machine learning and even ethical hacking, and would be suited to professionals with interpersonal skills and the willingness to be flexible.

Telecommunications

Smart systems depend on telecommunications experts as they are largely responsible for work in critical areas such as IoT for smart cities, fibre optic networks 4G, 5G and eventually 6G technology and other major forms of telecommunications infrastructure.

Telecommunications professionals may also want to consider working in the realm of smart systems for transportation, energy grids and city landscaping. Similar to those working in research and development, telecommunications personnel could also explore opportunities to upskill on cybersecurity as this is always a key concern when dealing with urban infrastructure.

Ultimately, for anyone interested in forging a career within the smart systems space, aside from the ones listed here, there are numerous routes you could choose to take, such as technical support, analytics, consultancy and engineering, to name a few.

Once you have the qualifications, the skillset and the determination, you are ready to go, so don’t be afraid to test the waters and discover where your talents could lead you. A career in smart systems is a smart choice as it leaves you with the option to explore your own interests and make a genuine impact on the world. So choose wisely.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.