Looking to build a career in software development? Here’s how

Want to become a software developer but don’t know where to start? Here are five simple steps to set you on the right path.

Software development is an exciting and widely beneficial career to embark upon. Whether it is the competitive salary, challenging day-to-day work, or the creative freedom, there are dozens of reasons as to why a student, graduate or even an expert in a different profession might consider a career as a software developer.

In the world of STEM, certainly in the last few years, it almost seems as though once you get a handle on a new innovation, process or system, there are 10 more to learn, making it hard to know just what each career requires. So, with that in mind, how might a modern professional begin a career in the field of software development?

Consult a coach

Though many secondary schools offer support for people who are unsure of their options, not everyone will have the benefit of a career guidance counsellor to help them fill in the blanks. For those who feel they could use additional help in figuring out the next steps after secondary school, there are free and paid professional services where a coach of sorts will show you what it will take to get you from point A to point B.

Whether that involves work experience, university, volunteering or none of the aforementioned, it all depends on how you as an individual intend to actualise your future career plans. Sometimes it just takes a little bit of encouragement to help get you started.

More than a piece of paper

As time goes on, we are becoming a society that more often places a person’s skill and aptitude on par with the level of their qualifications and in some cases, it is even preferred over traditional forms of education. While this is a worthy way to accomplish your goals, the easiest route to beginning a career in this space is likely via third-level education.

Degrees in areas such as computer science, software engineering and IT will put you on the right track to develop the necessary skills and if you intend to pursue further education, will likely give you the opportunity to consider a master’s or a PhD down the line. Having a degree or other form of certification is undeniable proof that you understand the basics and have the technical skills needed. It also shows you can commit across a long period of time.

Monkey see monkey do

Earning a degree and becoming certified will likely put you in the room with the individuals who have the power to jump-start your career, but they are still going to require evidence that you are the right fit. If you participated in higher education you likely will have a portfolio based on your years there, however, you can always build your own outside of a college experience.

This document should include your name, a brief biography, your educational background and any other programmes you participated in. You should also include relevant skills, links to any projects you worked on and examples of related achievements, such as awards, scholarships, funding, certificates etc.

It is basically a technical CV and it is a vital must-have if you want to be taken seriously by industry professionals.

Be application savvy

It can be nerve wracking applying for jobs that you feel may be outside of your skill area, even when they are entry level, but if you don’t actively engage you will never get the experience needed to truly become comfortable in the role. Start applying to early-career starter positions and perhaps even an internship or graduate programme.

Often the early days of your career are less about title, salary and area of responsibility and more about positioning yourself as an expert, building a network and learning the ropes, so you can confidently make decisions and begin to lay down some professional roots.

Know your options

Software development is a chameleon of a job, in that skilled professionals have the capability to transform and remould themselves to meet industry demands. Experts in this field should make sure that they know their other career options, so if and when the chance arises they can take advantage of promotion opportunities.

While the roles are always changing, professionals skilled in software development can have exciting careers in areas such as front-end development, back-end development, mobile app development, quality assurance, security, cloud, DevOps and more. The sky’s the limit if you are curious, well-informed and willing to do the work.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.