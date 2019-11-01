Why the future of work will need us to be emotionally intelligent ‘unlearners’

Take a look at the valuable insights featured on Siliconrepublic.com this week to help you prepare for the future of work and your career.

With each passing day, we come closer to the future of work. In Careers this week, we heard some great advice and insights from a diverse range of professionals on how we can best prepare.

This infographic challenged us with assessing our problem-solving skills and showed us how we could improve them.

Siliconrepublic.com’s editor Elaine Burke discussed why she won’t apologise for using language traditionally perceived as “weak”, such as ‘sorry’ and ‘just’, when communicating through emails.

Business adviser, entrepreneur and author Barry O’Reilly explained the ‘unlearning’ process and outlined its importance in career success.

We also learned why attending conferences, a significant aspect of modern working life, needs to be made safe, diverse and inclusive by a company’s HR team. –

Career insights

Wayne Walsh of Aon’s Centre for Innovation and Analytics explored with us a typical day in his enterprise delivery role, which he described as “not necessarily something traditional in the market”.

What about working in other areas of technology services? We visited Pramerica’s office in Donegal to take a look at what its staff called “fantastic facilities”. Go ahead and take a look for yourself.

A rapidly growing field in tech services is fintech. To learn more about what’s involved in working in fintech, we spoke to Seán Morris, senior vice-president at Fidelity Investments. He took us through the path he travelled along to reach the leadership position he occupies today.

As a fintech project leader, Rhealyn Mugri shared some of her vast knowledge with us on her predictions for the future of work. She emphasised the large part that emotional intelligence will play in future workforces.

News

A women-only technology apprenticeship was launched by Irish immersive tech company VRAI and national apprenticeships provider FIT. I-FIT, which was a finalist in this year’s Google Impact Challenge, is now taking applications.

And finally, the critical relationship between mental wellbeing and work was reinforced by news that of 14,000 employees in Ireland who made use of a health and wellness helpline over the course of a year, more than half were in relation to mental health issues.

