Be the change you want to see: How to show initiative in the workplace

These days most advertised job openings are in search of a professional with the skills to work off of their own initiative, but what does that mean exactly and how can you factor it into your every day career?

Alongside the details regarding education, qualifications and specific talents, job postings often list ‘showing initiative’ as a skill necessary to the advertised role. Defined as the ability to assess and act independently, showing initiative is often viewed as a concept, but in actuality, it is a skill that is absolutely crucial to working life and career progression.

Taking initiative is a positive attribute in a number of ways. Not only does it show commitment to your future and the businesses’ future, but it opens you up to new growth opportunities and enhances critical soft skills associated with decision-making and leadership. So read on if you want to discover how to show initiative in the workplace.

Be the answer not the question

At one point or another, all of us are probably guilty of posing a question without offering a solution. Often we may feel that others are more qualified to address an issue than we are and as long as we bring the matter to someone’s attention, then that’s as far as we need go.

While this is well and good – and certainly not every scenario can be dealt with single-handedly – it can be good practice to brainstorm ideas for the problems you identify. It’s important to loop people in and utilise the expertise of others, but you should also have confidence in your ability to tackle an issue. Identifying the problem is half the battle, so why not keep going and see what you come up with?

Boost your confidence

Some are born with confidence to spare and some are not, luckily it is a skill that can be learned over time. Working on improving your confidence level, being more vocal and presenting yourself as an expert in your field are crucial to improving your ability to show initiative, as it means you are far more likely to take the reins and lead the way.

Taking the initiative or going out on a limb, in many scenarios, can be nerve-wracking and you may doubt that you are the best person for the job. But everyone feels that way at some point in their lives, what matters is powering through and sticking with the task. Most importantly, if it doesn’t work out as planned the first time, now you know how to go about it the next time around.

Take on more responsibility

If you find that you are becoming complacent in your work, or that nothing feels like a challenge anymore, why not speak to your employer about taking on additional responsibilities. Getting involved in company-wide initiatives such as DEI or sustainability measures which, aside from being immensely rewarding, will indicate your commitment to fostering a fair and equitable working atmosphere, while also adding to your skillset.

Seeking out additional duties is a sign to your co-workers, employers and potential future employers that you are committed and continuously strive to improve yourself professionally. Just be sure to never take on more than you can handle.

Trainee to trainer

If you have a vision for the trajectory of your career, but worry that your company lacks the necessary infrastructure to get you there and if finding a new position is not an option, why not take the initiative to seek out training courses that can help you progress?

Speak to your employer or HR team about upskilling and if you want to, look into mentorship, so that you can pass down the teachings that have aided your own growth. Becoming a mentor is an ideal way of showing initiative, learning new skills and contributing to the wider company culture.

Be proactive

Being proactive in your career is crucial, mostly because you are your own best advocate. Internal and external stakeholders will of course have a vested interest in seeing you do well, however, at the end of the day, you are the person who has to propel yourself forward.

Establishing regular meetings with your employer to go over your progress, receiving feedback and discussing next steps, shows that you are motivated and invested in yourself as a member of the company. It will likely also positively build upon your relationships with your employer and upper management.

Taking initiative just means that you have recognised an area in need of improvement and you believe you have the necessary skills to take charge. So rather than doubting yourself or querying whether you are the right person for the job, why not commend yourself for stepping up and completing the task to the best of your ability?

