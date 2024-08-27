Coffee, cake and cybersecurity

What steps should we take to protect our devices from cyberattacks when working on public networks?

Working from a hotel, cafe, library, airport or an outdoor space with free Wi-Fi, can put a pep in your step, providing a much needed mental health boost to your day. In fact, some of the benefits of working this way include feeling happier, energised and more productive.

But there are some downsides too; mainly, the issue of cybersecurity, as public networks can expose your organisation and devices to cyberattacks. So, how can you protect yourself and your company when working in public spaces?

Be aware of your surroundings

Before you even open your laptop, take a quick look at your surroundings and make sure that your screen isn’t in full view of the rest of the room. If you can, sit with your back to a wall, so that when you log on to the company system, no one else can see you type in passwords or access confidential information.

Also, it goes without saying, never leave your device alone. If you need to use the facilities or want to grab a drink, save your seat by leaving behind your jacket and always take any digital devices with you.

Update your system

In advance of logging on to a public network, you should ensure that the operating system and security settings on your device are up to date. If they aren’t, you should take the time to bring them up to speed as they are your defence against a cyber breach.

Failing to update your system’s security settings can leave your device, information and company vulnerable to identity theft, fraud and other cybersecurity attacks.

Use a VPN

Running a virtual private network (VPN) is good practice for anyone using public Wi-Fi, whether it is for work or not. VPNs provide an additional layer of security that makes it more difficult to track your activity and location and there are a range of paid and free options to choose from, depending on your needs.

The quality of VPNs can vary, so always research the company and the product before you commit to one. A decent VPN will have fast speeds, strong encryptions, robust privacy policies and reliable customer service.

Be practical

Another rule of thumb is don’t open up highly important documents unless absolutely necessary, as you could be exposed to a phishing scheme. Even with a VPN and all the safety measures in place, you can’t be 100pc certain that your device is safe on a public network.

So, if you can, avoid opening up apps or documents with financial or confidential material. Only access what is needed to do your job. If you have to open up an important document, consider moving to your mobile data as this tends to be encrypted and is therefore safer.

Be selective

When using the internet on a public Wi-Fi network, be careful about the websites you visit. Stick to trusted sites with HTTPS in the browser bar, as this indicates encryption.

It can also be useful to operate in incognito mode; while this is by no means foolproof, it can offer an additional layer of security as it won’t store browsing history, cookies or site data. VPNs and incognito mode features tend to compliment one another, so why not use them together?

Stay vigilant

Before you leave wherever you have chosen to work, make sure you log out of everything. Once you are home and on a secure network, it is time to run a full system scan, looking for any anomalies. You should also monitor your computer for any signs of unauthorised behaviour.

If you are extra cautious and it has been a while since you updated your passwords, which should be regularly changed anyway, consider refreshing them. It should also be standard practice to keep an eye on your banking apps and note any unusual activity.

At the end of the day, working outside of your home can give you a much needed mental reset, invigorating you and setting you up nicely for the rest of your week. As long as you’re prepared for the potential risks and know the steps to mitigate them, you’ll be set.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.