Cognitive diversity and the power of perspective

Cognitive diversity is more than just a philosophy, it is an actionable behaviour that requires a robust framework and continuous evaluation.

For many, cognitive diversity is simply thinking outside of the box, but in actuality, it requires far more thought than that. It is the combination of multiple points of view to solve problems and tackle challenges.

By diversifying teams in relation to race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, education and working styles, among others, employers can foster a culture of collaboration that is varied and unbiased.

We all have our own way of mentally processing and dealing with problems, but this can sometimes result in stagnation of the mind, where you are so used to how you address an issue, that you don’t think to look for alternatives. Cognitive diversity creates a space that thrives off of information sharing, critical thinking and teamwork.

So, what are the benefits of a team designed and trained to be cognitively diverse and what are some common mistakes to avoid?

Stronger cultural awareness

When teams lack personnel from differing backgrounds, unconscious bias has the potential to go unnoticed. Cognitive diversity allows for a greater understanding of cultural norms, sensitivities and processes, enabling decision-making that is cognisant of other ways of life.

By having team members who understand local customs, who can speak more than one language or who are members of a different community, you are adding to the company skillset and establishing yourself as a business that actively promotes inclusivity.

Businesses can operate at a much higher level when they have strategic insight and a roadmap for how they should approach international marketing and growth.

Lifelong education

The education you receive is heavily influenced by a number of factors, such as location, personal finances, and physical and mental health. Nowadays, certifications and degrees are arguably a must-have for a lot of sectors, but not everyone’s educational experience will be the same.

The workplace is an ideal environment in which to explore the topic of educational diversity, showcasing employee skills and abilities and discussing the different routes that were taken.

The majority of companies are composed of interdisciplinary teams whose educational experiences will likely vary to a significant degree, but that doesn’t mean that individuals cannot learn from one another and develop new skills.

Attract and retain talent

When looking for a new job or when asked to evaluate the role you currently have, many people will prioritise diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) measures. Research has shown that companies that make a genuine investment in DEI initiatives are far more likely to attract and retain talent.

By creating an environment in which everyone has a voice and problem-solving is dependent on diverse, analytical conversation, employers will foster a healthy, productive and stimulating workplace.

Employees are far more likely to remain loyal to a company if they can see that they are valued and respected. Additionally, low rates of turnover will increase credibility and attract talented, ambitious professionals looking for an employer that takes DEI strategies seriously.

Enhanced problem-solving

Advanced problem-solving is perhaps the most obvious benefit on this list, however, it is incredibly important and a key result of a workplace skilled in diverse thinking. Studies suggest that people in diverse teams are more productive, as they solve problems faster than homogeneous groups.

Cognitive diversity welcomes unique perspectives and different styles of problem management, making it easier for issues to be quickly identified and addressed. Some behavioural coaches are even of the opinion that, in time, people can metaphorically rewire their brains and thought processes to automatically think outside of their biases.

Mistakes to avoid

Cognitive diversity requires a robust framework if it is to become an established aspect of the workplace.

Remember to hire based on skill and competencies. Don’t be distracted by specific degrees or educational qualifications. Instead, look for someone skilled, motivated and eager to learn. Educational requirements often deter talented, skilled people from applying for jobs they would otherwise be a great fit for.

You should also aim to employ a cultural add, not a cultural fit. Meaning, rather than continuing to hire people of similar backgrounds, you should look for someone whose distinct experiences can enhance the organisation’s existing culture.

Lastly, if you don’t quite know how to encourage the use of cognitive diversity in the workplace, don’t be afraid to bring in some outside assistance. There is a rich network of professionals trained to help companies achieve their goals, so why not tap in to it?

