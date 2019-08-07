7 common CV gaps and how to explain them

Hays’ Richard Eardley goes through some of the most common CV gaps and how you can make them work to your advantage in an interview.

There are many reasons why you may have gaps on your CV. You might have spent your time away from the workplace to look after children, you may have been studying, travelling, caring for a relative or looking for a job. Career gaps can also be caused, of course, by redundancy.

Most people have some sort of gap in their career history, and these gaps are actually likely to become more and more common. Why? Because life expectancies are increasing, so many find themselves with little option but to continue working for longer – perhaps well into our 70s and 80s.

Such a trend is likely to bring about a greater number of non-linear career journeys, and thus more gaps in our CVs.

But how can you explain any such gaps to an interviewer in a manner that actually sells you as a candidate, instead of sending employers running?

How to explain the gaps in your CV

Before I look at seven of the most common CV gaps and how to explain them during a job interview, I wanted to firstly start by sharing some general principles you should remember:

Structure your answer well. Briefly start by explaining why you were unemployed during that time, then go on to explain what you did, and lastly emphasise why you think this is the right opportunity for you.

When explaining how you’ve spent your time out of the workplace, it’s important that you demonstrate that you’ve done something productive and proactive. For instance, if you’ve been doing consulting on the side, studying or volunteering, or even keeping up with industry news, you should mention this, as well as the skills you’ve learnt.

Focus your answer on how you used your time and why you think this is the right role for you, rather than going into specifics about the reason for the gap.

Whatever the reason is, be open and honest with your answer, without going into unnecessary detail.

Use positive language and don’t apologise for taking a break or having a gap.

Seven of the most common reasons for CV gaps

While the reasons for gaps on a CV are wide-ranging, I’ve plotted out a few of the most common reasons below, as well as some example answers you could give.

1. I had to take time off due to illness

There’s no need to provide specific details of the illness

Explain how you’ve used your time – have you learnt new skills, kept up with industry news and trends, or volunteered in the community?

Demonstrate that you are ready to return to work, putting emphasis on why you think the position you’ve applied for is a good fit

Example answer: “I felt unable to continue in my previous position due to a recurring medical condition. However, I have now returned to full health and feel ready to take on this role. It’s a position that draws upon my existing skills, fits my values and gives me the opportunity to add real value every day.”

2. I was caring for a relative

Again, there’s no need to go into details of the illness or your caring responsibilities

Make it clear that the relative has now recovered or you have more care support in place

Explain that you are ready to re-enter the workplace and why this role excites you

Example answer: “I had to leave my previous post to care for a family member. I’ve done this for the past year. My siblings and I have since hired a full-time caregiver, so I’ve returned to job searching. I am seeking a role with an innovative company that will allow me to build on my existing skills as a team leader, and I thought this opportunity was a great match.”

3. One of my previous roles was made redundant

Briefly explain that your previous role was made redundant and why – for example, due to budget cuts or restructuring

Try to provide some examples of strong performance or achievements while you were in your previous job

Spend more time explaining how you have used your time away from the workplace, and why you think the position you’ve applied for is a good fit

Example answer: “My previous employer had to make a series of budget cuts, as a result of which my role was made redundant. However, I’m proud of what I achieved in my previous role as a credit controller. I’ve used my time out of the workplace to really think about what I want from my next role and have also been proactively keeping up to date with the latest developments in the industry. This role particularly caught my attention as I’m keen to find an opportunity where I can build on my existing skillset, manage a team and really help drive the business forward.”

4. I went travelling

Focus on the reason why you decided to go travelling, emphasising your quest for personal development, increased cultural awareness and gaining new perspectives

Make it clear that you’re now ready to return to work

Explain why this opportunity particularly excites you

Example answer: “I took six months out to expose myself to different cultures and gain new perspectives by travelling to Thailand and Vietnam. Not only did I achieve both of these things during my time travelling, but I also learned many invaluable life lessons. I’m now ready to focus squarely on the next stage of my career as a digital marketing executive. I’m impressed by this agency’s commitment to personal and professional development, a healthy work-life balance for its employees and continually embracing the latest developments in its field.”

5. I’ve been looking for a job

Explain how you have been proactively looking for a new job

Make it clear that you have used the time to really think about what you want from a new role and a new employer

Show how you have used the time to upskill and keep up to date with industry trends

Outline why you think this position is a good fit for you – you’re looking for the right role, not just any role

Example answer: “As soon as my temporary role came to an end six months ago, I immediately began searching for a new job and am seeking a position that would enable me to continue advancing my career, build on my skills and make a difference. While I have had several interviews, I haven’t found the right fit yet. I’m particularly interested in the opportunities that this role would provide me, such as X, Y, Z.”

6. I took time out to look after my children



Explain that you took time out to prioritise your family and look after your children

Focus on why you now feel ready to go back to work and what you’re excited about

Provide details on why you think this position is a good fit for you

Example answer: “I recently became a father and needed to prioritise my family and raising my young son after leaving my last role. I am now ready to re-enter the workplace and take on my next big challenge, making the most of my personal and professional growth.”

7. I went back into education



Explain why you decided to go back to education – such as the specific skills you wanted to build or the qualification you wished to gain

Emphasise that you are dedicated to personal development and think your skills would be helpful in this role

Example answer: “I identified that I had a skills gap, so took the decision to return to education in a bid to future-proof my career and upskill. Now that I’ve finished the course, I’ve been looking for a new position in which I can use these new skills. When I came across this position, I thought it could be a good fit and one I can bring real value and expertise to.”

Remember that there’s no shame in having gaps on your CV. Gaps in your career aren’t something you should hide from an interviewer, or feel you have to skirt around. So, when you’re asked about any gaps on your CV by an interviewer, answer honestly and confidently, providing concrete examples of how you’ve proactively used your time outside of the workplace and, importantly, why you’re so excited about the position you’re applying for.

By Richard Eardley

Richard Eardley was appointed managing director of Hays Asia in November 2017. Prior to this, he was managing director of Hays Ireland for more than 10 years.

A version of this originally appeared on Hays’ Viewpoint blog.