The non-confrontational person’s guide to confrontation

Confrontation is an unpleasant but inevitable aspect of not only working life, but life itself. If you’re more non-confrontational by nature, this guide can help you be assertive and set boundaries in the workplace.

People will often avoid confrontation where possible. Ultimately, most of us want a harmonious co-existence with co-workers and friends alike – but it doesn’t always pan out that way.

There will be times in your professional life that you must handle confrontation, a word that can strike fear into those of us who aren’t confrontational by nature.

It’s in your best interest, however, to address conflict when it arises. For one, it is through addressing conflict that new solutions are often dreamed up, and this can contribute towards making you and your team work better and more effectively.

Not to mention, the negative mental health effects of bottling up a lot of anger and resentment are worth considering. If you’re non-confrontational, the idea of conflict may distress you, but the effects of not airing your grievances can be far worse than the possible outcomes that you’re anxious about coming to pass.

Luckily, for the most non-confrontational among us, NetCredit has whipped up this infographic containing loads of practical and easily actionable advice for handling confrontation like a pro.

The first step for the non-confrontational person is, of course, allowing themselves to adjust to having conflict, and the best way to do this is by starting small.

Decide what your boundaries are and then enforce them when needed. ‘Enforce’ sounds like such a strong word but really, it’s a lot less severe than that. It’s a matter of gently asking a co-worker to leave your stapler back on your desk whenever they use it.

You don’t have to go in guns a-blazing and start a fight. If you explain in a calm tone and with non-aggressive language, your co-worker will likely just apologise and say they won’t do it again. See? Confrontation doesn’t have to constitute coming to blows or fisticuffs.

For some more great tips on handling confrontation, check out the infographic below.