Congratulations, you have just been promoted, but what now?

The professional wheel never stops turning, so how do you keep momentum going when you have reached your goals?

Getting a promotion is a big career milestone and is often the culmination of months and years of hard graft, so when you do finally get there, it can be somewhat overwhelming. When the dust settles and you begin to come down from the excitement of your achievement, it’s only natural that some anxiety might creep in.

You might find yourself pondering on the best way to seamlessly transition into your new role, or ask yourself what you should work towards now that you have reached this significant stage of your career and while all of those are valid questions, it can be a mistake to leave it until after you have been promoted to start strategising.

So, if you have an upcoming promotion or are wondering what you need to know now that you have advanced in your career, then read on for some helpful advice on navigating the next phase of your professional life.

Ask questions

When you are put in a position where you have more responsibility and greater authority it can give you the impression that you are expected to have all of the answers, but this simply isn’t the case. No one is omniscient and we all need guidance now and then, so if you find yourself unsure of something in your new role don’t be afraid to seek advice from a colleague, a manager or a friend.

Not only does staying inquisitive and seeking out counsel indicate that you believe in personal and professional growth, but it also shows the wider workforce that when it comes to company culture and encouraging employees to be open and approachable, you practise what you preach.

Take it easy

Now this one comes with a slight caveat, because while taking it easy is crucial you also want to hit the ground running, so really it’s about making the transition as seamless and balanced as possible. It can be tempting in any new position to immediately start implementing all of the ideas you had before you even took on the job, however, regardless of how good or bad those ideas are, sudden change can be incredibly disruptive to the workforce.

Instead, take some time to get yourself settled, lean into your new role and figure out how this position differs from the previous one. Even if you know everyone on the team, introducing yourself with your new title, expectations and targets is also important.

Then, when you have the lay of the land, gently begin presenting and implementing your strategy in a way that is a natural progression of internal operations. By presenting your ideas and explaining why they would be best practice, employees are more likely to be on board with the change and to anticipate their own involvement, leading to a more cohesive transition.

Have consistent boundaries

Workplace dynamics can be complicated, and a promotion to a more senior position where you are now in charge of people you may consider friends or peers can be conflicting. For this reason, it is crucial that you reestablish yourself as a leader and protect boundaries, to avoid accusations of favouritism or inconsistent behaviour.

If you find that despite having clear and obvious boundaries, members of your team are resistant to the change, you may have to consider involving a neutral third-party to meditate, or potentially suggest a restructuring, in order to avoid further disruption.

Additionally, if people in more senior positions continue to delegate work more in tune with your previous role then it is not unreasonable for you to delegate said work to the rightful person and to politely remind them of your new role and responsibilities.

While there will always be give and take, the rule of thumb when it comes to workplace dynamics is to not let someone make a fool out of you and don’t take advantage of others.

Don’t dream it, be it

Olympic medalist Jesse Owens has a quote about not allowing your dreams to stagnate. “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort.”

While you may not aspire to be an Olympian, his quote remains true just the same.

Just because you have reached where you were going, does not mean that you have to stay put. There is always something to strive for. Even if you love your job and your title, that doesn’t mean that you can’t aim for bigger projects, better benefits or added responsibilities.

Once you have settled, or even before the promotion comes your way, it can’t hurt to strategise about what comes next and to devise a plan for the improvements you want to make, professionally and personally, over the next year. Advocating for others when you are in a position of authority is crucial, but don’t forget to advocate for yourself while you are at it.

