Here’s what you need to know about Covid-19 income supports

Keep yourself up to date with the Government’s Covid-19 income support measures with this infographic from William Fry.

Covid-19 has been a challenging time for workers. While many have had to adjust to remote working, others have faced reduced hours or have lost their jobs.

The Government has introduced a range of income support measures to help people who have been affected at this time. There are various types of benefits and schemes to be aware of, and supports are being updated as the Covid-19 situation progresses.

If you’re looking to find out the latest details, the employment and benefits team at William Fry has created an infographic laying out what you need to know. It gives an up-to-date overview of the Government’s income supports under the status of the employee, the duration of the benefit and the level of payment.

It highlights both the emergency income supports brought in by the Government to help employees and employers during the pandemic, as well as standard supports provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

One emergency support that many people may be familiar with is Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which was extended last week until the end of August 2020.

The infographic highlights that in order to qualify for this scheme, an employee must have been on payroll as of 29 February 2020, they must have a qualifying payroll submission and they must remain on the payroll for the duration of the scheme. And for payment levels, the infographic breaks these down into employees with income below €38,000, between €38,000 and €76,000, and above €76,000.

To learn more about the current status of Covid-19 income support measures in Ireland, check out the infographic below.

