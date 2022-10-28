5 fun ways to unlock your cybersecurity skills

From beginners to experienced hackers, there are plenty of ways to brush up on your skills with online games and interactive training.

While there are talent shortages across the tech industry, the cybersecurity sector in particular is in desperate need of more talent.

Cybersecurity talent can come from a range of backgrounds because it requires problem-solvers and those who can see the big picture.

For those who already have some programming, technical or cybersecurity skills, there are plenty of interactive games to help you brush up.

For anyone wondering if this industry might be for them and would like a primer, there are plenty more resources to help you dip your toe in.

Previously, we looked at five interactive ways to improve your SQL skills. Now, we’re looking at a few fun ways to crack into cybersecurity.

TryHackMe

Launched in 2018, TryHackMe is an online platform that helps users learn cybersecurity skills through hands-on, interactive exercises and games on a browser.

There is both a free version with limited exercises, and a subscription model for about £8 per month.

The site includes several online courses for both beginners and advanced users as well as ‘hacktivities’ and a more competitive ‘King of the Hill’ game for users who have more experience.

Codecademy

For those starting out on their cybersecurity journey, Codecademy has two beginner cybersecurity courses and one intermediate course that users can try free of charge.

If you find that this might be the right path for you, the site also offers two paid tiers in its subscription model that gives you access to many more interactive courses.

It also has a ‘skill path’ for the fundamentals of cybersecurity, which provides a roadmap of curated content and welcomes beginners.

Targeted Attacks

Cybersecurity isn’t all about technical skills and the ability to hack. It’s also about solving problems, assessing risks and making decisions.

Targeted Attacks is a game created by Japanese cybersecurity software company Trend Micro. the educational simulation is designed to highlight real-world business demands and cybersecurity challenges.

Users must follow the ‘choose your own adventure’ model to try and make correct decisions while acting as a CIO of a global company.

It’s a great way for anyone from junior employees to senior leadership to gain a full understanding of taking the right strategy to mitigating cybersecurity risks.

HackTheBox

Like TryHackMe, Hack The Box is another online training platform that allows users to sign up for free to access many challenges designed to advance your skills in penetration testing and cybersecurity. Paid options from €12 per month offer more features.

There’s also HTB Academy, a “university for hackers” where users can learn step-by-step cybersecurity theory, and gain interactive training through a browser-based platform.

The HTB Academy offers a wide range of courses for users at different levels as well as certifications designed to provide job proficiency on various cybersecurity roles.

Udemy

Online course platform Udemy has a wide range of free cybersecurity courses for a many different users, from beginner hackers and advanced professionals to those who want to brush up on their cybersecurity awareness.

There are also many more in-depth and specific courses available to choose from for a fee on the platform.

