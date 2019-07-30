How to kick start your career in data science

Do you want to become a data scientist? Dun & Bradstreet’s Eoin Lane has some practical advice on the steps you can take to achieve that goal.

Data science has long been lauded as one of the most exciting industries to enter into, and one that is only set to grow in coming years. Increasingly, businesses are relying on the reams of data they can collect to help them glean valuable insights and develop their businesses accordingly.

Yet doing this is so much easier said than done. The processes of filtering through data in such a way as to generate accurate information that is particular salient for the business in question, and their unique needs, is difficult, and requires a particular kind of expertise.

Eoin Lane is the director of emerging analytics at Dun & Bradstreet. His background is in chemistry, something which may not immediately jump out as applicable to data science, yet as he explains, much of what he did in his graduate work could be considered IoT, “pulling information from sensors and then analysing that information. I just happened to apply that to molecules colliding at high-energy collisions.”

Lane’s top tips

His number one piece of advice for anyone who wants to embark on a career in data science would be to learn a programming language – in particular, learn Python. “The industry has really standardised on Python at this point for data science, and knowing basic data science structures [such as] hash maps, hash tables, linked lists, Q Stacks, there will all be things that you will you will need as you move on.”

“What I would then focus on is to get some real-world expertise. You can go online to place like Kaggle and download real-world data sets that you can start to analyse.”

Lane recommends playing around with business intelligence tools that you are comfortable with. Figure out what you can use and how you can coax actionable insights out of the data sets that you get.

“And once you’re comfortable,” Lane concludes, “then come work for us.”