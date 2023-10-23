What you should know before joining a deep-tech start-up

Working at a deep-tech start-up is an exciting experience full of risks and new experiences. If you are prepared for that, you can do very well.

Working for a start-up is not for the faint-hearted, but it can be incredibly rewarding and interesting. The opportunity to work as part of a dynamic team on a new and innovative product is enough for many techies to forego a lot of the perks they might otherwise get – more on that issue later.

For anyone who doesn’t mind hard work, wants a challenge and wants to feel like a valued member of their team, start-up employers are an attractive option.

Expect the unexpected

No two days are the same when you work for a start-up. There can be a lot of manic energy and passionate people bouncing ideas and arguments off each other. If you don’t think you can hack that kind of atmosphere, maybe working at a start-up is not for you. You will be expected to almost match the energy and dedication of the founders. That means long hours and working on a lot of different projects. If you’re passionate about the tech behind the product the experience can be really great but if you like the reliability of the normal ‘nine-to-five’, you will most likely be completely overwhelmed.

Don’t expect a massive pay packet

There is more to working life than big salaries. If we have learned anything in recent months it is that some of the huge salaries offered by Big Tech players can be unsustainable. When growth slows at these big companies – as it did – workers’ jobs are the first casualties.

At a start-up, at least you won’t expect a big salary so you shouldn’t have any reason to be disappointed. You will, of course, be paid appropriately for your skill levels but realistically, start-ups cannot offer the same kind of big money that multinationals can.

However, lots of start-ups have more flexible working models than their Big Tech counterparts, which seem to be taking a lot of workers back into the office.

Recent surveys of Gen Z workers and graduate jobseekers have highlighted that young workers, in particular, are motivated by factors like workplace wellbeing and good bosses. While start-ups might not be able to offer the same huge salaries as bigger companies, they are often structured for flexible working and many founders understand that in order to attract talent they have to approach work in a non-traditional manner.

You won’t make it unless you care

For some people, the idea of being able to work relatively autonomously and on an exciting new product is much more important than a fat salary. You just have to weigh these things up before you take the leap and work for a start-up.

There is no point in joining a start-up and burning yourself out. This is more likely to happen if you don’t find the work stimulating.

You can learn a lot

To succeed at a start-up you need something of an entrepreneurial mindset yourself. No one is going to hold your hand at a start-up: they have too much to do themselves. You have to make yourself visible and speak up to put yourself forward for opportunities. If you do, you can end up learning a lot and working with some very talented people.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.