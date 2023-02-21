4 Dropbox productivity features to help you in your work day

Dropbox is more than just a file storage platform. It’s got quite a few productivity tools in its arsenal that are worth discovering.

Dropbox devotees like the platform because it’s easy to use, safe and offers a lot of extras, as well as the file storage component which is its mainstay.

If you get the best out of Dropbox, it really is a lot more than a file storage repository; it’s a pretty useful productivity tool. You can store, send and sign documents.

Plus, it integrates with Slack, Canva, Zoom, Microsoft and Google Workspace. Like most tools, what you get from Dropbox depends on what you pay for. It has a few different pricing plans, and these include basic, plus, family, professional, standard (for small teams) and advanced (for larger teams).

The standard plan is billed as best value, with users paying €12 per user per month. This grants access to 5,000GB of storage; unlimited signing and three signature requests per month; data back-up and recovery services; and a range of different support functions.

As well as what’s mentioned above though, Dropbox has some useful productivity and sharing tools. It’s worth having a look at some of these in greater detail because some Dropbox users might not know about them.

Here are four Dropbox features to look into – whether you’re a regular user or thinking of setting up an account with the platform.

Dropbox Capture

This is an all-in-one visual communication tool that helps team members share their work and ideas in a way that suits them. It’s useful for remote and asynchronous teams, in particular.

The tool lets users replace long emails, documents and meetings with short video messages. Provided your team members don’t hate communicating by visual means – think GIFs, screenshots, video recordings – it can be a good way of making comms more efficient and less onerous.

You can cut down on time spent in meetings as well as time spent scheduling meetings between different time zones and schedules.

And, if you’re the sort of person who really does not like scanning emails and documents looking for pertinent information, then this tool could prove quite useful.

Dropbox Replay

Replay is a video collaboration feature that simplifies the process of collecting, responding and managing feedback.

This is another tool that’s aimed at the asynchronous working market. You don’t have to go searching for feedback from your team members; it will all be on the Replay tool.

Dropbox Shop

Dropbox Shop lets you sell digital content creations you have stored in Dropbox.

The nifty tool lets you create product listings in just a few clicks. You can add content directly from Dropbox or your computer, set a custom image, audio, or video preview and determine your price.

The tool is aimed at people who want to monetise their work and creators who don’t have the time to be taking care of some of the more onerous aspects of handling payments.

Dropbox Paper

Paper is a way for Dropbox users to collaborate together on projects. It works well with some of the other tools like Replay and Capture, but it’s more focused on documents and tracking projects that are document-based ­– as the name suggests.

Multiple team members can work on the same document at different points in the day. The tool has a number of different shortcuts and layout pointers depending on what kind of project you’re creating a paper doc for.

