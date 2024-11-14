Empowering women and girls to seek out STEM careers

Despite improvements in recent years, it goes without saying that more needs to be done to encourage girls and young women as they consider careers in the world of STEM.

This week is Science Week, which is essentially seven days of celebrating all things science, across the country. From talks on AI ethics and sustainability, to demonstrations of chemistry magic and bioscience, the calendar is jam-packed with opportunities to engage with a wide array of STEM topics.

One such topic that is always relevant and will likely be brought up during the week-long event, is the representation of women in the sector, who despite contributing greatly to the field, have been and still are largely underrepresented.

Unsurprisingly, what affects women in the workplace has the potential to harm younger women and girls. In fact, statistics from a recent I Wish report indicated that 60pc of responding teenage girls stated they believed their gender was a barrier to a successful career in STEM. Other young women noted that the fault lay with a lack of female role models and limited access to STEM work experience.

Undoubtedly, there will always be room for improvement. Just because women in science and other STEM fields receive more support and opportunities now, compared to 50 years ago, does not mean that the work is done. So, how can organisations and institutions empower young girls and women considering a career in STEM?

Early exposure

In the recent I Wish report, 43pc of responding teenage girls said that their school offered limited STEM subjects. A further 56pc said that the information around pursuing STEM in college was also limited. If girls are not exposed to STEM learning at an early age, even before secondary school, it stands to reason that they won’t consider careers in this field as a viable option.

Not only will they not have the necessary skills, but they likely won’t have had the opportunity to develop an interest in certain subjects, by virtue of having experienced only the bare minimum in STEM education. Organisational leaders should consider volunteering at pre-college educational institutions, highlighting how young people, particularly girls, can work towards a career in STEM.

58pc of responding girls said that their school had a poor track record when it came to encouraging educational visits from established women. By volunteering their time, women working in the STEM space can share the benefit of their knowledge and experience, while also breaking down stereotypes and misinformation.

Access to resources

In an ideal world, anyone with ambition and the will to work would have access to all of the resources they need to actualise their goals. While this is not that world, that’s not to say that there aren’t opportunities for people who have been marginalised and overlooked to make their dreams a reality.

Historically and in the present day, women have been disproportionately affected by poverty, child-rearing responsibilities and limited education, to the detriment of their careers.

Organisations that are committed to improving women’s access to STEM careers should consider running free workshops and seminars centred around learning and skill development, as well as offer scholarships, internships and graduate programmes for early-career starters.

Traditional hierarchies aren’t going to be overthrown in a day, so rather than bemoaning systems that demand too much of employees, companies should institute effective DEI policies that positively affect work-life balance, so women who may have competing obligations can prioritise what matters to them.

Independent and collaborative work

Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin and Jean Purdy are just a few of the countless women who have had credit for their work stolen by or attributed to a male colleague, in fact it’s so prolific that it has its own name, the Matilda Effect.

It was named after the famed suffragette Matilda Joslyn Gage who wrote about the injustice of women being overlooked for their achievements. Ironically, the effect wasn’t actually named after her until a century later.

All of this is to say that some women may feel that they have to work independently to show that they are competent and can lead without the input of others. While working off of one’s own initiative is a useful ability, so too is knowing when it is time to pool resources and collaborate.

Organisations should better recognise leadership potential in women, instituting the necessary frameworks for them to excel, while also supporting cross-collaboration, teamwork and idea sharing. By creating an environment that is open, transparent and communicative, organisations can prevent individuals or teams becoming siloed.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.