Top productivity tips to kick-start 2025

If you want to start the new year refreshed and ready to go, this walk down productivity lane may come in handy.

In less than two weeks it will be 2025. A new year will have begun and you may well have settled upon some personal and professional resolutions that this time you 100pc intend to keep. But no pressure if you don’t, every day is an opportunity to improve and it shouldn’t really be confined to the first few weeks of the year.

But, if your career goals include enhancing your skills, becoming more organised or changing your working mindset for the better, then you are in luck, as we have compiled a list of useful productivity tips as well as helpful advice from industry leaders to jumpstart your progress next year.

Learn how to prioritise

A consistently popular tip was best summed up by Rachel Abernethy, a lead GIS consultant at Esri Ireland, who explained how she prepares in advance, so the work is never a shock or surprise. “This will either be right up your street or the most boring thing you have ever heard. At the start of 2023, I started making a spreadsheet for every week of the year,” she told SiliconRepublic.com.

“I’ve an Excel template and on Monday morning I make a fresh document for the week ahead. I’ve a summary sheet where I calculate my lead consultant project bookings for the week ahead and leave space for the total time spent daily.

“I have kept this up every week since, that’s more than a year of weekly spreadsheets and I would honestly be lost without it. It helps me stay focused, which makes me more productive and efficient.”

By being forward thinking, planning ahead and staying on top of administrative tasks, leaders often find that important work takes precedence and they then have the flexibility to address the activities that provide a greater sense of professional fulfilment.

This is echoed by Addison Ying, a principal data analyst at Fidelity Investments, who said that while preparing in advance and consistently is crucial, employees aiming to work more productively have to be flexible and willing to reprioritise when necessary. “Prioritise and do so with vigour, preferably at the end of every day in preparation for tomorrow. Where priorities do change, try and finish off whatever you’re working on, otherwise it’s wasted effort.”

She also advises professionals to carve out time for complicated tasks that require concentration. “Dedicate a meeting-free block of time each day when you are at your best. Ironically, I’ve found the virtual work environment works better for this,” said Ying.

Look after yourself

2024 was a year in which more and more organisational leaders spoke openly about company culture, physical health and emotional and mental wellbeing. For Paulo da Costa, a staff data scientist at Integral Ad Science, self-care and protecting your physical and mental health is of the utmost importance, particularly if you aim to be more productive in the working environment.

“I make an effort to take regular breaks, stay hydrated and ensure I get enough rest whenever possible. I believe that engaging in physical exercise helps me alleviate stress and ensures that I prioritise self-care.”

Similar to others in this article, he believes in creating a list of priorities that will enable him to start off his day in the right way, maximising productivity and ensuring the least amount of stress or work overload. While it may take additional time to automate repetitive tasks and establish a system, Da Costa firmly believes your future self will thank you in the long run.

For senior software engineer Oleksiy Ryabchuk, who also works at Integral Ad Science, eliminating distractions, mobile devices and stepping away from your desk periodically can help you stay in the right headspace and give you a much needed moment to destress.

“I’ve developed a habit of taking two walks outside, one before starting my workday and another during lunch. The fresh air helps to clear my mind and recharge my brain, providing a valuable boost to my health and productivity,” he said.

This also rings true for Yahoo data engineer Siddhant Goswami, who advises professionals to split their workday into segments that make sense, in relation to their own timetable, working habits and personal preferences.

“I like to make the most of my time and aim to minimise stress. I usually follow the 50-10 rule where I divide my work into sessions of 50 minutes and then take a 10-minute break. I avoid interacting with any screen (mobile or TV) during that break and either read a book or make a snack for myself or simply go to my backyard to stretch my legs. While working, I like to tune into some jazz or listen to nature sounds for focus and concentration.”

Also of the opinion that employees need to factor in personal time during their work day is Liberty IT’s cybersecurity expert Damian Tumanowicz, who said, aside from coffee, tea and yerba mate, “having a clear roadmap of what needs to be done helps you stay focused and organised”.

Teamwork makes the dream work

From speaking with various industry leaders about productivity and the advice they would offer professionals looking to improve in this area, many are of the opinion that networking and team building are crucial to maximising productivity in a healthy way.

Intel’s Marc Wall, who is a deep-learning engineer, urges professionals to lean on their co-workers where possible. “We win and lose as a team,” he explained, noting that by leveraging the skills and support of colleagues, employees can optimise productivity, establish priorities and protect their mental and physical wellbeing.

For Tricia Cahill, a cloud software engineer, also at Intel, the best piece of advice she can impart is to take every opportunity to collaborate and communicate with your team. “When team members do this effectively, we can pool our knowledge, skills and perspectives to find innovative solutions to problems and challenges. By working together, team members can inspire each other, share different ideas and think creatively.

“This workflow can eliminate bottlenecks and can lead to higher productivity. But most importantly, it builds strong relationships between team members. This creates a positive and supportive work environment, enhancing morale and job satisfaction.”

Ultimately, taking the first step towards improving your productivity skills is an improvement in itself, so while you are developing new routines and processes make sure you give yourself some slack, safeguard your boundaries and enjoy the new you.

