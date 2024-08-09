How to ergonomically revamp your home office

It has been hypothesised that the average person spends roughly one-third of their life, or 90,000 hours, at work, so ensuring that the space you operate in is safe and comfortable is a key priority.

Ergonomics is the science of customising a space, product or process so that it is suitable, practical and productive for the person who is using it. It is typically designed with your specific needs in mind and protects your physical and often your mental wellbeing, while also ensuring you can be as efficient as possible.

Despite the many advantages, for example improved posture, the reduced risk of musculoskeletal injury, less eye strain and increased concentration, creating your own ergonomic workspace in your home may seem stressful, as it requires more effort on your part, compared to an on-site workplace.

But it is much simpler than you think and the lifelong benefits far outweigh any initial hiccups or stressors. So, how do you set up a personalised ergonomic home office?

Analyse yourself

The first to-do item on your list, before you fully start your ergonomic revamp, is to analyse how you work and what you as an individual require. We come in all shapes and sizes yet despite this, diversity furniture – unless specifically ordered – tends to follow a standardised, one-size-fits-all model.

Much of ergonomics is ensuring that the furniture you use during the day is not putting an unnecessary strain on your neck and back, as it could potentially lead to lifelong posture issues and spinal damage.

Again, you might be sitting in this office for the next 90,000 hours, so make sure you prepare accordingly and pick the furniture best-suited to you.

Configuring furniture

Simply having a high-quality chair or a table that matches your requirements isn’t enough, there is a certain level of set-up require for ergonomically designed furniture.

For the office chair, ergonomists suggest sitting with your feet flat on the floor with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle to correctly gauge the seat height. You should also adjust the lumbar pad so that it is positioned against your lower back, offering you support but also enabling flexible movement.

Armrests need to be even and stay at elbow height and the headrest should be positioned at the base of your head, but should never feel as though it is pushing your head down or forward.

The way you choose to sit is also important, with research suggesting the best way to position yourself is shoulders back and straight with your feet planted firmly on the flat ground. You should also take breaks every so often as sitting in one spot for too long without stretching can be hazardous.

Your desk is at the correct height if you can sit comfortably with your feet flat on the floor with enough room to cross your legs. Ergonomists suggest positioning your forearm and upper arm at an angle between 90 degrees and 110 degrees. Your hands should be able to rest comfortably on the surface of the desk.

Alternatively, standing desks are also a great option for people who feel that their role is too sedentary and many have found that using a desk that requires movement has many positive side effects, for example lower stress and increased energy. However, some find that standing desks can increase strain and fatigue in the leg muscles.

Everything has its place

If you go to the effort of meticulously configuring your desk and chair to your specific requirements, don’t undo your hard work by incorrectly positioning your other equipment. Laptops, monitors, keyboards and even your computer mouse can cause tension and pain if no thought is given to how they are used.

If you are constantly looking downwards at a laptop screen you could potentially strain the muscles in your neck and shoulders, particularly if you use the attached keyboard in a confined space. External keyboards and laptop stands can alleviate this as it mimics a larger, desktop-style set-up.

Monitors should be placed directly in front of you, about an arm’s length away with the top of the screen slightly below your eye level, lower still if you wear glasses. Also, when using a computer mouse, keep it well within your reach and keep your wrist straight and aligned with your forward position.

Smaller items, for example staplers, headsets and stationary should also be kept neatly and comfortably within reach to avoid excessive or unnecessary stretching.

Creature comforts

When we think of a home office set-up, technical and functional features such as the furniture and electronic equipment quickly spring to mind, however, other factors, such as lighting, ventilation and even natural greenery are incredibly important when designing an ergonomic space.

Medical research has shown that exposure to natural light can boost a person’s mood, reduce stress and even improve the quality of sleep. For that reason, ergonomic home offices should have at least one window that lets in natural light that can also be opened to improve ventilation. If this is not an option, you can mimic daylight with certain bulbs and light fixtures, choosing between ambient or cool-toned colours.

Aesthetically pleasing and with links to personal wellbeing, plants can make a dull room feel colourful and lively, particularly if you have a tech-heavy job and are constantly surrounded by machinery. Even if you are a botanical grim reaper, there are a number of plants you can get that require little intervention, or maybe consider a lifelike fake alternative.

So there you have it, everyone can build an ergonomic workspace, it just takes a little creativity. It is worth noting that certain aspects of designing a room with personal specifications requires a financial investment, however, many companies with work-from-home schedules have funds set aside for necessary employee equipment, so why not enquire?

Ultimately, establishing a safe, comfortable office in your home really is a lifelong investment that you are making in yourself and one that you can perfect with time. It starts with an open window, so just go from there.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.