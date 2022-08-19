Evernote: An overview of how to get the best out of the tool for work

Evernote has a lot of features, and at first glance it can be confusing. We’ve broken down the popular app’s tools for workers and productivity.

It’s fitting that the logo for online note-taking app Evernote is an elephant, because, as the popular saying goes, “Elephants never forget.”

Evernote is designed to help users keep track of everything they need to remember, no matter how complex or simple. It’s not just a note-taking app; it’s an online personal archive and project management system.

On its website, Evernote claims to act as “an extension of your brain.” It was founded by Stephen Pachikov, who wanted to create a tool to help people manage the volume of information at their disposal.

Before we dive in to how you can use some of Evernote’s features to enhance your productivity, let’s take a look at what makes it worth opting for over some alternative platforms.

Why Evernote?

Syncing: Once you’ve made a note, you can sync it to all of your devices with Evernote’s powerful sync tool. This means your notes will travel with you on any device you use, making it a very useful tool for workers on the go.

Search function: Evernote also has a good search function and keyword tags so you can find your notes easily just by searching.

Integrations: Evernote works with many of the tools you probably already use in your working life, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft Outlook and Zapier.

Customisation: There is no set way to use Evernote; you can decide what works for you depending on what kind of projects you’re using it for.

You can order your Homepage or dashboard however you see fit. You can add, resize and rearrange the widgets you need freely on Evernote’s Premium, Personal, Professional and Teams plans.

Manage your notes

Keep your notes for certain projects in one place, or Notebook, on Evernote so you’ll always know where to find things.

For example, if you’re working on a project for a client, you can group all those notes in one Notebook titled something like ‘Client X – Project Title.’

There’s a few different types of Notebook, depending on your needs. If you’re working on a group project, you can share Notebooks with team members using the Evernote sharing options.

Evernote’s blog has a detailed resource page on how to share information. It works differently on different platforms.

It’s worth noting that Evernote doesn’t allow users of its free plan edit group Notebooks. They can only view them.

If you’re using a Notebook for your own personal project, you can choose to keep the Notebook “local” by selecting the option when you’re adding a new Notebook.

Choosing the local option means your Notebook won’t be synchronised to other devices, however. If you want to access your notes on all devices, you’ll need to select “synchronised Notebook.”

Save ideas

Whether you come up with an idea yourself or you see something on the internet that you want to return to in future, Evernote has you covered.

You can record your ideas however you choose, whether you prefer to audio record or scribble a note on your screen.

To save an idea as an audio file, simply start an audio note, click record and off you go. Once you’re finished speaking, save the recording.

To handwrite a note, create a new Ink Note. Next, use the pencil tool to draw or write out what you need to and click save.

Evernote’s Web Clipper tool is very useful for those of us who take inspiration from a multitude of sources. If you’re the sort who keeps browser tabs open on the same page for weeks on end to avoid losing information you mean to return to, this is for you.

When you come across a snippet on a website you want to use later, just save it directly to Evernote using the Web Clipper browser extension.

To get the browser extension, go to evernote.com/webclipper on whatever browser you are using. Instructions vary based on what kind of device you’re using. Below, we’ve included instructions for installing on a desktop, but if you’re on mobile you should follow these instructions on saving clipped content.

From evernote.com/webclipper, you’ll be directed to a download page to install the Web Clipper extension. When it is installed in your browser, you’ll see the Evernote logo (an elephant) near your browser’s address bar. You will need to sign into Evernote by clicking on the logo to link your Evernote account to the Web Clipper tool.

Use templates and tags to save time

Evernote has lots of features designed to help you save time. Editing notes to your satisfaction can be a fiddly pastime that quickly becomes tedious if you have a lot of notes to make every day.

You can use Evernote’s templates as layouts for your notes. Its website has many examples of layouts whether you want to create a project tracker, a business plan or a budget. You can also save a template of your own to use repeatedly once you have found a layout that you like. To save a template, just save it and export it as an .enex file. This is an Evernote exported file. You cannot save a template with the free plan.

Tags, meanwhile, are a good way of keeping track of your notes on similar topics. You can add several tags per note and Evernote will suggest tags to you based on previous ones you’ve picked.

Comparing plans

Evernote’s free plan lets you take notes, sync up to two devices and clip web pages. It does not let you connect Google Drive or access notes offline. You can, however, connect your Gmail to save important emails.

Its personal and professional plans let you sync notes across unlimited devices. Its professional plan lets you connect your personal and workplace Google Calendar, Slack, Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. It also gives you advanced pdf export controls.

