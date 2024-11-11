Are you on the fence about accepting a work from home offer?

Were you offered a fully remote position but aren’t sure that it is the right step? Well here is what you need to know.

Remote working grew in popularity after the pandemic first altered working structures back in 2020. Now, while much of the world has returned to business as usual, many people are electing to continue working from the comfort of their own homes. Some countries are even introducing policies to protect the right to request remote working.

While flexible work has a broad range of potential benefits, for example greater autonomy, improved work-life balance, savings in relation to commuting, a greener footprint and decreased stress, that’s not to say that this will be the universal experience. Not everyone is in a situation or a role where working from home would improve their day to day.

So, if you have been offered a new role that includes the right to work from home, but aren’t sure that it is the right move for you personally or professionally, what do you need to know?

Confirm the facts

We accept new job opportunities for a multitude of reasons, from better pay and working conditions, to additional responsibilities and the chance to upskill. For some, the freedom, or lack thereof, to work remotely or flexibly is a major deciding factor in accepting a job offer.

Before you sign on the dotted line and start your new job, be sure to confirm the status of your working arrangement, as ambiguous language could lead to miscommunication down the line.

In many countries, for example Ireland, employers have the right to revoke working from home agreements if the employee is not meeting expectations, so just be very clear on what is required from both sides, for the agreement to stay in place. You don’t want to find out six months or a year into a job that the work from home option has a limited time frame.

Does it actually suit your lifestyle?

There has been much talk on working from home, the countless benefits and how it may be the future of work, however, try not to get caught up in other people’s assessments. Instead work to discover if it suits your own life and working style.

One of the key benefits to remote working is you get to fix your own schedule to a certain extent. While many of us still have a regular nine-to-five, it is easier to organise your start and end time, breaks and other obligations, when there is no commute.

But, if you are a social butterfly and greatly appreciate the opportunity to collaborate and communicate with your co-workers and peers, then you may find it isolating. Additionally, productivity and the order in which you get things done tends to be unique to the individual. Some may find that they get far more done in an office environment than in their home office.

Too distracting

Branching out from whether or not it suits your lifestyle, you may also find that, despite wanting to work from home, you don’t have the infrastructure or space to support it. Poor WiFi, limited space for a private office and substandard lighting, as well as housemates, pets, children and other uncontrollable interruptions can limit your productivity and be stress-inducing.

If your home office is in a space that is too noisy or ill-equipped to handle workplace tasks then, despite wanting to commit to fully remote work, it may not be the best solution. However, you could always try flexible working to gauge your productivity on days where there may be less interruptions.

Be ready to communicate

Arguably, communicating and staying aligned with your co-workers and larger company goals takes more skill than it typically would in the office. Written communication lacks the nuance of facial movement and hand gestures, meaning you have to be clear, deliberate and accurate in what you say over text.

The vast majority of companies nowadays have advanced and robust communication systems in place, so everyone in an organisation can stay in touch, so if you aren’t a natural communicator, or if you have doubts in your ability to forge online connections, why not upskill?

Don’t forget about growth

When you work remotely, it can sometimes feel like you and your co-workers are in your own little bubble, so it is useful to be hands-on when it comes to tracking the progression of your career. Research suggests that remote workers often miss out on promotional as well as mentorship opportunities, by virtue of being less visible than in-person employees.

So, before you accept a remote position, make sure that you have a plan, or at least an idea of how you would like to see your career progress and the routes you can take to make that happen. Loop in your employer so they understand from the get go that you are serious about climbing the career ladder.

