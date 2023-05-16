What does Fidelity Investments look for in a candidate?

We spoke to Fidelity Investments’ talent acquisition team to find out what they look for in a job applicant and what advice they have for candidates.

When applying for a job, it can be difficult to predict what an employer is looking for in a candidate. Sure, you may know the skills and qualifications required for the role, but an employer will often look for specific attributes and traits that affect a candidate’s overall suitability for the position or area, and you might not realise what they’re looking for until it’s too late.

With this in mind, SiliconRepublic.com recently spoke to the talent acquisition team at Fidelity Investments about what they look for in a job applicant.

According to Mitchell Cash, talent acquisition and people analytics director, and Tara Melvin, senior talent acquisition specialist, two of the most important things that Fidelity look for in an applicant are a growth mindset and the ability to adapt easily.

“Technology changes so often that if you can demonstrate an ability to learn and grow in your existing role, you’ll be well set-up,” said Cash.

Aaron Colfer, a senior talent acquisition lead, added that the company is also looking for those who have a start-up mindset with enterprise experience.

“We look for somebody who is curious, open to adapting to change, but also comes from that enterprise background.”

Core values are also considered when applying for a position at Fidelity. Elaine McKernan, a senior talent acquisition consultant, emphasised the importance of integrity to the company.

“If you have the quality of being honest and have strong moral values, then you share a core value with Fidelity Investments.”

Fidelity’s investment in employees

While speaking to the team at Fidelity Investments, we learned about the supports that the company provides for employees, which includes on-demand platforms, professional qualifications and communities of practice, as well as an accreditation programme that’s offered each calendar year and an employee-contributory pension scheme.

So what advice does the team at Fidelity have for potential candidates?

Along with ensuring an up-to-date CV and the necessary qualifications and skills, the team advised that a candidate should be able to articulate their experiences and what they learned from those experiences.

The team also explained that they’re more interested in the quality of a candidate’s experience, rather than the amount.

“We’d rather focus on the experience that you have in your career to date, whether that be a three or 10-year career,” said Colfer.

Candidates also shouldn’t be afraid of discussing their negative experiences, according to Lisa Towell, talent acquisition specialist.

“Don’t shy away from the negative experiences because they can be an area that you can show how much you learned and adapted.”

