How to manage a four-day work week

The four-day work week is rising in popularity and when implemented correctly can improve company culture. If you are thinking of switching up the schedule, here is what you should know.

According to a number of reports and surveys, there are many benefits to a four-day work week. Some companies report significant increases in employee wellbeing, while others say that shortening working hours aided their diversity and equality initiatives.

From an employer’s point of view, less hours in the working week can also be a cost-saving measure, which is particularly convenient if you are a new business. Some companies may find that overall the workforce is more productive.

Choosing to implement a four-day work week, however, isn’t as simple as just announcing a new schedule, rather it takes significant planning to ensure company output isn’t negatively affected. So, if you intend to introduce a shortened work week, how might you go about it?

Map out the course

As with any plan that will drastically alter current business dynamics, the first step should be to define your goals and objectives, working out how you will get there via the new route. Namely, can you maintain current company output with one less working day a week?

If you discover in your early research that the move to a four-day work week isn’t feasible then you have two options. Option one is to further define how you can achieve the desired outcome and solve the problems preventing you from going ahead with a shorter week. Then, with the challenges overcome, return to mapping out the process with no roadblocks in your way this time.

Option two is to accept that at this moment in time moving to a four-day work week would not benefit your company nor your employees and shelve your plans until you are in a more secure position. This early step is all about assessing your suitability in relation to a shorter week.

Choose your model

Once you have decided that your business can facilitate a four-day work week, the next step is to consider the different kinds of working models and which would work best for your business and staff.

Some companies wish to reduce the amount of days their staff are expected to work, but can’t really afford to lose the hours. So, one option is to take the hours lost and tack them on to the other days of the week. This means that you are working for ten hours a day, rather than eight.

Other companies commit fully to the wellness aspect of a reduced work week and rather than adding hours to make up for lost time, they instead elect to reduce the standard working week from 40-plus hours, to 32.

It is important that you address the needs of both the business and the employees, so when the time comes to make a decision on the most suitable model, you can make an informed decision.

Communicate clearly

A move to a four-day working week, particularly if you are choosing the condensed model that increases daily hours, is going to inspire significant follow-up questions from internal and potentially external stakeholders.

Be sure to keep employees updated on changes as the transition is happening and welcome any questions and concerns they may have. It may take a while to acclimate, but that doesn’t mean that you made the wrong choice.

Employees will likely want to know if the reduced hours will affect their salary in the future and if the parameters of their job description have been amended to accommodate for less time.

As with any big change within a company, transparency and honest communication, where the employer is receptive to positive and negative feedback, should be a priority. Also, be sure to update any promotional material, such as advertisements and social media accounts, to reflect the new hours, as well as your staff’s altered availability.

Evaluate honestly

When you begin your first four-day work week, you should do so knowing that it is a trial run and be prepared for a few hiccups. Be honest in your assessment, acknowledging both the pros and the cons, making note of the aspects that are not working.

There are a number of areas you should focus on, for example, are you still hitting your targets? Are your employees responding positively to the reduced hours or days? Has company output continued at a steady or improved pace? Is there enough time in the day to accommodate breaks, meetings and administration alongside regular duties?

Set a realistic end date for the trial run and then, critically assess, with feedback from your stakeholders, determine if the four-day work week works for you.

