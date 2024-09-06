The future is quantum: Top 5 exciting career paths

The field of quantum is a rapidly evolving sector, with more and more job opportunities for skilled professionals.

As a society we aren’t quite there yet when it comes to fully operational and advanced quantum computing, but we are well on the way. Already there are a range of quantum-based careers for skilled, adventurous professionals ready to showcase their talents, as well likely future career paths.

Quantum computers have the ability to process vast amounts of data and perform at a level far above the capabilities of an average computer. With that in mind, globally there is a need for specialists with the technical skills and aspirations to make the future of quantum a present-day reality. So, which present and future careers are beckoning quantum experts?

Research

As we continue to inch towards a future where unlimited quantum computing is standard, rather than a growing concept, the need for advanced research is paramount. Currently it is estimated that global powers have invested more than $55bn in quantum technologies.

Additional studies show that since the early days of quantum computing, back in the 90s, there has been a steady increase in the level of research and publications. Simply put, researchers are crucial to the evolution and advancement of quantum computing.

Cryptography and cybersecurity

Technological advancement can be a double-edged sword in that it brings about new innovations, but enhancing privacy can also shield malicious behaviours. Experts believe that quantum computing is advancing to a point where it will be capable of breaking traditional cryptography, that is the method of protecting communication via coding.

Presently and in the future, professionals skilled in cybersecurity and in particular quantum related cryptography, are going to be in high demand, as they identify, mitigate and eliminate cyber threats. A robust knowledge of physics will be an important attribute, as it is a core component of quantum-based security models, unlike the mathematical foundation of traditional cryptography.

Software development

Quantum software development is evolving at a rapid pace, to make way for a world in which quantum computers will be able to solve problems exceeding the capabilities of traditional models.

For that to happen experts skilled in software development, with a knowledge of quantum, will be required to spearhead innovation, create and develop the software that will run on quantum devices.

People in this field will collaborate closely with researchers and physicists, taking complex quantum theories and applying them in the real world. It is a challenging role that requires ingenuity, a willingness to learn and the ability to adapt quickly.

Healthcare

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare industry, particularly in relation to drug manufacturing. In 2023 IBM and the Cleveland Clinic unveiled the world’s first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research and the acceleration of biomedical discoveries.

While quantum healthcare innovation is very much in the early stages, it is likely going to be a fascinating and creative area for skilled professionals to work in. Current jobs in quantum healthcare include quantum chemist and quantum physicist, with potential future roles such as quantum health researcher and quantum health engineer.

Remember, quantum healthcare is an emerging field that requires a great deal of interdisciplinary teamwork, meaning the possibilities for career development are unknown, however, upskilling in this area for the advancement of future careers would likely be a wise move.

Quantum ethics

As with any new and emerging technology it is crucial that we consider how it will impact humanity. Quantum computing has the potential to completely transform major aspects of life in significant areas, such as employment, security and healthcare.

It will generate new jobs, as the planet requires skilled professionals to create, develop and grow this new field, however, the wider implications of widespread job loss and replacement are problematic.

There is the worry that the benefits of advanced technologies will be unequally distributed, widening global socio-economic divides.

Additionally, quantum when it is fully realised, is going to be a powerful tool and potentially a dangerous one in the wrong hands. A strong understanding of ethics, worldwide social and political situations, resource allocation and global security, is vital.

Ethics is a wonderfully broad area of expertise as it opens up a number of career opportunities. For example, professionals knowledgeable on quantum ethics could find roles in third-level education, research, even the government in a regulatory capacity.

Quantum ethics and education is an ideal career path for those who are passionate about ensuring that the next industrial revolution is equitable and sustainable.

