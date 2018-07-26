How to make your workplace more human

In the war for talent, it’s important to retain your employees by making your workplace as pleasant as possible.

We spend so much of our lives at work, so it’s extremely important that it’s a nice place to be.

No one wants to dread coming to work every day after all and, with the future of work imminent, the onus is now on employers to ensure employees have the best workplace experience possible.

So, how can companies connect with their employees, adapt their workplace to be a better environment and generally make work more human?

Globoforce is a multinational firm that specifically works with companies to make their workplaces more human through products, applications and solutions.

We headed down to the Globoforce office in Dublin to find out more about what companies can do to improve their employee experience.

Vice-president of engineering, Ronan O’Dualaing, said that an important element is helping companies to recognise moments that matter. “These moments are recognised and rewarded by the WorkHuman cloud platform that we provide.” He said this type of recognition is what makes employees feel more engaged, more valued and more than just a number.

Globoforce doesn’t merely provide solutions for other companies, it practises what it preaches. Recruitment specialist Louise Ryan said Globoforce actively celebrates achievements and helping each other out.

“You get your recognition moments, and that’s really people saying: ‘I see you and I see all the work that you do,’” she said.

“That culture of belonging and helping each other out is really, I think, what I love about working here.”

Upskilling

While recognition and feeling valued are important elements for employees, there’s another factor that today’s workforce is seeking from employers: career development.

Globoforce is already well on the road to ensuring that its employees have the ability to upskill within the company.

We spoke to Daniyal Ahmed, a helpdesk engineer at the company, who told us about Globoforce’s recent ventures into the area of upskilling.

“The company recently launched GloboUniversity and as part of that, they have launched Udemy for Business.”

He said the company has more than 2,500 courses online, and that a course he completed recently has been really helpful.

When it comes to attracting and retaining top talent, it’s important to think about what those employees really want. Rather than physical perks, think about recognition, engagement, development and making the workplace a more human environment.