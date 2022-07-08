Google Smart Canvas: How to get the best out its new collaboration tools

Google introduced Smart Canvas last year to facilitate and streamline the process of multiple people working on documents together.

Earlier this year, Google added several new updates to its arsenal of productivity tools called Smart Canvas aimed at workers who want to collaborate together.

Workers can now avail of automatically generated summaries of the documents they are working on in Google Docs. The tool is intended to help workers save time and skim read the main points of a document without having to read the whole text if it’s not relevant to them.

Google’s built-in AI will suggest a summary for each user, but summaries can also be edited manually. To do this, just click on the plus sign next to the summary box on the left side of the screen in Google Docs.

Also in Docs, Google has introduced a pageless format which lets users remove the boundaries of a page to create a surface that expands to the device or screen they are working on. This update is aimed at hybrid and remote workers in particular. It is intended to make collaborating over screens easier. If a user needs to print a document or convert it to a pdf, they can easily switch back to a paginated view.

To convert to the pageless view, click on ‘file’ at the top menu bar of the Google doc. A drop-down menu will appear. Next, click ‘page setup’ which will bring up a pop-up box with the option to switch between paginated and pageless views in a single click.

Google has also created some in-built shortcuts in its Docs and Sheets set-up. These include a way of previewing a Google Maps link directly from a document. By clicking on the ‘smart chip,’ users open up a preview of the Google Maps link on a side panel within the document. This means they don’t have to exit the document to view Maps anymore. If you want to show someone a Maps link, all you need to do is embed it in the document. Once clicked, the side panel will open.

As well as this, there’s also a people ‘smart chip’ which does something very similar, except you click on the person’s name and their information – such as job title and company – appears in the side panel.

You can pull in this information into a document you’re working on by typing ‘@.’ This action will make a drop down menu with your Google contacts’ names appear. You can select a name to pull up their information.

People who are mentioned in documents aren’t notified. However, you can give them access to the document by clicking ‘share’ in the pop up box that appears on the right of the screen when you click on their name in the document.

These smart chips are part of something called Smart Canvas which Google introduced last year as a way of helping workers create more interactive documents. These chips are designed to provide more context to documents.

There is also a chip that brings in meeting notes. By typing ‘@meet’ a block for meeting notes will appear. Clicking on that block will prompt a pop-up menu with a list of your meetings to appear. Selecting one will pull in pre-formatted information about that meeting so you can write in your own meeting notes underneath.

“Supporting new ways of working has become a mandate for organizations across regions and industries – whether it’s for remote, hybrid, in-the-office, or frontline employees,” said Vishnu Sivaji, Google Workspace group product manager in a blog post published in February.

Workers are “looking to adopt technologies that reduce the friction of people switching between countless tools and tabs to make collaboration happen,” Sivaji added.

He also explained that Google will continue improving its AI to make it easier for people to stay connected where they’re already working together and enrich their collaboration Google originally launched Docs and Sheets 16 years ago to push beyond online documents and toward collaborative experiences inspired by the web.

All of the features are available to every Google user for free.

