Knowing your green flags from your red: Is your company DEI washing?

With the rising popularity of workplace diversity initiatives, it is important that we all be able to recognise when a company is talking the talk without walking the walk.

Nowadays DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) measures are a significant draw for current and potential employees, with many people choosing not to remain at or join a business that is falling behind on these metrics.

Research indicates that employees, particularly those in the millennial and Gen Z age groups, prioritise DEI efforts, with the issue often at the core of their overall job satisfaction. Many companies are vocal about the importance of DEI initiatives, offering employees the chance to contribute to a cause that holds great meaning for them.

But how can you tell if today’s businesses are true to their word, or just adept at DEI washing?

Homogenous leadership

A glaring sign that a company is not as committed to their DEI measures as they say they are is if the C-suite and leadership positions lack diversity. From a business and individual point of view, homogeneous leadership can curb potential, as the people in the room make decisions only for the employees and customers they relate to.

For DEI initiatives to be robust and supported, it is important that they are recognised, possibly even run by upper management, made up of people from all walks of life. Basically, if you aren’t in the room, or at the very least represented by someone who can vouch for you, how can you expect to benefit from any policies or decision-making?

Inconsiderate infrastructure

The planet is full of interesting, different people who come in all shapes and sizes. Despite this, the working world is often designed for people who fit a certain mould. If a company states that they are committed to inclusion and equality in the workforce, but fail to accommodate applicants considered ‘atypical’, then it is likely that their DEI efforts are surface-level only.

Through physical infrastructure, culture and policy, a DEI-conscious company will ensure that the workplace is accessible to all. This can be achieved in a number of ways, for example, buildings should have wheelchair ramps, elevators and open spaces for those who are less mobile.

For neurodivergent employees, or those with additional needs, employers should prioritise access to technologies that enhance their capabilities and encourage connection with the wider workforce.

Limited growth

If you notice that many of the people below senior level positions are diverse, don’t just assume that this is a positive sign that your company takes DEI measures seriously and actively hires indiscriminately.

Whilst it is crucial that people from all walks of life are represented at lower levels as well as in upper management, companies also need training and scaling programmes to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to grow professionally.

Regardless of your race, gender, social class, sexual orientation or religion, if you are a hard worker and motivated, companies should foster your talents and help you advance, not be the barrier to continued success.

A healthy, forward-thinking company will recognise that employees are an asset and should be trained and supported in house. Not only will this build a strong, happy and productive workforce, but it will likely improve employee retention, attract potential job applicants and meet crucial DEI requirements.

Training and HR

On the topic of training, though we still have a long way to go, globally the working world has improved in terms of what is no longer acceptable workplace conduct. While sexism, racism, homophobia and intolerance will unfortunately never be eradicated, workplaces are taking much harsher stances on this behaviour.

Updated, modern employee training is crucial to the continued advancement of marginalised groups in the workforce, for example women and people of colour. Those in senior positions should frequently engage with DEI training, so they know how to address any issues, but also how to champion diversity at work.

This is an area in which HR teams will have to be proactive as employees at every level should receive training on proper workplace conduct – there should be a zero tolerance policy for deliberate instances of bias and accusations of discrimination should be handled sensitively and professionally.

Ultimately, from the business owner and employer, to the employees and customer base, DEI washing benefits no one. Aside from the significant ethical implications, companies that are merely paying lip service to diversity run the risk of damaging their reputation, hindering growth and harming the wellbeing of their workforce.

DEI measures are crucial to the advancement of individual rights in the workplace and should not be a simple box-ticking exercise.

