How to get the green light on workplace sustainability

How can employers incentivise sustainability measures to ensure everyone is doing their bit for the environment?

Going green at work is a great way of meeting company-wide sustainability goals and personal targets, but not everyone is passionate about the environment and may need a little push to fully engage.

From cost effectiveness and improved physical/mental health, to increased retention and greater job satisfaction, green workplaces offer employees a range of benefits, but often we need to see tangible proof of a movement’s impact, before we commit.

Despite best efforts and company policy, you can’t really force people to go green at work, therefore, showing the value of sustainable living and incentivising participation can be a great way of encouraging involvement. So, how can employers get the green light for workplace sustainability engagement?

Green transportation

It is no surprise to anyone that fuel-based emissions from transport vehicles are having a disastrous effect on the planet. If we are to meet the ambitious climate targets agreed on by nations at UN annual climate conferences, then globally, companies and individuals will have to seriously reconsider the use of fossil fuels.

To encourage greater physical fitness and less reliance on cars and public transport, many employers establish bike-to-work schemes, wherein they purchase a new bike and equipment for an employee, who pays back the cost, minus the tax, meaning it comes at a significantly reduced price.

Businesses that distribute company cars should also consider offering electric or hybrid models and should install charging facilities in the car park to reduce dependency on fuel-based vehicles.

Green holiday

Air pollution is also greatly impacting the environment and accelerating the climate crisis.

Employers rightfully have no say over how an employee chooses to spend their time off, however, they can incentivise greener travel, by offering additional paid ‘journey days’, that would enable workers to choose slower, less harmful transport methods, without losing a portion of their holiday.

Eco-conscious travel takes effort on both sides, so if an employer truly wants their staff to be mindful of their carbon footprint and the employee wants to make greener choices, then this is a great place to start.

Green team

Establishing a company green team, where employees can share ideas, organise events and engage with their co-workers and the wider community can be an excellent incentive, as it is a social release, while also contributing greatly to company culture.

Sustainable working is a choice that requires significant engagement if it is to be more than simple green-washing. It takes a dedicated, invested and proactive person to spearhead the charge. This voluntary position can be an attractive option to an employee eager to show their leadership skills as well as prepare for future work in the green sector.

Green waste

E-waste, that is discarded electronic devices, pose a significant risk to public health and the environment when improperly disposed of, a practice that occurs daily all over the world. Research suggests that in 2022, only 22pc of the estimated 62m tonnes of e-waste produced was correctly collected and recycled.

Not only does e-waste contribute greatly towards the climate crisis, it creates a social disparity wherein people, many of them children, from under-developed countries are exploited for labour, putting their health and lives in danger.

Employers who want to establish a solid environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative should consider introducing an e-waste disposal system, educating employees on proper methods and providing a space for staff to correctly discard unwanted electronic devices. This will align employees with company sustainability goals, but also enable the workforce to contribute to a project of great social importance.

Going green at work is not an easy feat by any means. Currently, the world is in a state of flux, with significant pressure being placed on organisations and individuals to adopt long-lasting ESG practices, for the betterment of the planet, animals and 8bn inhabitants.

If employers are serious about wanting to cultivate a culture that supports sustainability, then they will have to do more than just write it into the policy that working there comes with the expectation of green engagement. Not everyone is going to automatically subscribe to sustainable working, therefore incentivisation, encouragement and tangible benefits are a must.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.