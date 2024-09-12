A guiding light for the digital transformation of the workplace

The face of work has been irrevocably altered over the last number of years and with that has come significant upheaval for the workforce.

Compared to previous decades or even just the last couple of years leading up to the pandemic, working life as we know it is very different. Digitalisation has changed how we work, where we work and even the legislation that dictates our rights as employees.

It is a brand new world, but like Rome, this new world of work wasn’t built in a day, nor is construction ever really over. As technology continues to create waves, both good and bad, it is important that employers guide the workforce through the tumultuous process of digital transformation. Here is how you can do that.

Transparency

No one likes to feel as though they are being left in the dark, particularly if the consequences have the potential to negatively affect them. Digitally transforming a company can involve a complete overhaul of existing systems, the reshuffling of personnel, a change in resource allocation and even job loss.

Employees are naturally going to have reservations about technologies that could potentially replace them, so it is imperative that management share future plans with relevant staff members.

No one needs to know absolutely everything that transpires within a company, however, from an ethical point of view, employees have a right to information that could put them in a financially precarious position. By being upfront and honest with employees about changes within the business, you can allay fears, but also give people who may have their jobs scaled back, the opportunity to find alternative employment.

Be a realist

Despite the instant sounding nature of the phrase digital transformation, the real life experience is vastly different. Digitalisation is typically carried out over months, even years, via specific projects and gradual change, to be as non-disruptive as possible.

So be realistic about the timeframe in which you hope to see change. Not only will it take time to introduce and upgrade systems, you also have to ensure that employees have the training to use new technologies.

People want to and should evolve with the company, not be left behind, therefore training, upskilling and reskilling should be a key priority. Where is the sense in having an automated, technologically advanced business if no one knows how to keep it up with it?

Be patient

Patience is a virtue and in this case it is very much a requirement. An automated, digitally transformed workplace is not going to go off without a hitch, therefore you need to be prepared to make tweaks and alterations, experimenting until you find what works best for the company and its employees.

Keep track of what is working and don’t be afraid to ditch the new fixtures that aren’t matching company expectations. Technologies are going to advance and change, so while keeping abreast of trends is wise, it doesn’t mean you have to implement them all.

It is also important that you remain patient with staff members. The digitalisation process can be stressful and despite your transparency some people may still have doubts about the efficiency of new systems. Additionally, the workforce is typically made up of people from all walks of life and not everyone is going to acquire skills at the same rate.

Keeping a level head and rolling with the metaphorical punches will show your employees that you have trust in the system and are confident that it is the best choice for the future of the company and its people.

Be ready to defend

Introducing what can be considered the next phase of a company’s growth strategy is going to require hefty investment and you will likely find yourself forced to defend the need for broadscale digitalisation time and time again.

To make it work it is best to have the workforce on board. This can be achieved by welcoming constructive criticism and advice on new systems and by showing a willingness to implement changes based on employee feedback.

All company stakeholders, that is the customer base, employees, C-suite and investors among others, essentially have a horse in the race, so be prepared to answer some tough questions.

Overhauling a business to the extent that a digital transformation requires is a significant undertaking, but it is also an incredibly exciting time. One that can be easily managed if you go in with the right mindset and the willingness to adapt.

