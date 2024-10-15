How to build trust and retain employees

How to build a trusting, mutually beneficial relationship with employees that lasts.

Research indicates that global talent retention has been a challenge over the last couple of years, with job hopping on the rise and high turnover rates in industries such as the life sciences.

For employeers, trends such as the continued popularity of hybrid and remote working options, increased focus on physical and mental health, and the growing demand for company-wide recognition of diversity, equality and inclusion measures have greatly impacted the decision-making process when it comes to remaining in a job.

Many people, particularly Gen Zs, simply will not stay in a company that does not align with their values. So, how can a business prioritise their employees and improve staff retention?

Straightforward recruitment

A major red flag that can lead to job dissatisfaction and possibly high turnover is if the job specification for a role doesn’t match the role itself.

Job criteria change all of the time in response to internal and external events, as well as the natural progression of the employee, but, initially, the salary, the job title and a high-level list of duties should match what was advertised unless a new contract is drawn up and signed. If the role is not as described, the employee may feel blind-sided or unfit for the role.

Recognise longevity

There is nothing wrong with exploring career options, accumulating skills or job hopping until you find the perfect fit; however, it is understandable that an employer may want to prioritise a candidate who stays in their assigned role for longer. But how can you recognise longevity in a job applicant?

Career history can be an ideal way of establishing a pattern of longevity. Additionally, you can ask an applicant to describe their five-year plan and ascertain if what you are offering through employment aligns with their goals, ensuring it is a good fit for everyone involved.

Attitude versus aptitude

There has been much talk lately about hiring based on skill or personality rather than qualifications. Certainly, a degree, while useful and an indicator of a person’s commitment to self-development, does not automatically mean that they would be a good fit for a company.

Similarly, having a positive, motivated and winning personality, or an arsenal of skills, does not necessarily mean you are qualified for the position you are seeking. Ideally, an employer should hire based on what the job requires, whether that be charm and poise, proficiency in a foreign language or a specific qualification.

Additionally, employers who hire based on skill may find that committing to an employee’s career development and upskilling journey can inspire trust, loyalty and longevity.

Be flexible

Large companies including Amazon and Dell have recently announced plans to force employees back to offices fulltime – despite the continued popularity of flexible models, the availability of advanced technologies that empower remote working and the commonly held belief that hybrid working arrangements have had a positive impact on work-life balance.

Whether it is single people with no children, families or those with a dependent, flexibility is a universally appreciated perk and often a deciding factor for employees considering a move. The Covid-19 pandemic made clear the need for greater work-life balance, while also providing an environment in which remote working could be tested, with many of the opinion that it was successful.

Companies that want to inspire loyalty and retain staff need to take into account an employee’s wish to balance their working life with the demands of their personal life, remaining flexible where possible.

That is essentially what it comes down to. If an employee is happy, if they are being heard, if the work is of value and if both sides understand the importance of flexibility and compromise, then retaining staff should be standard practice, not a challenge.

