What are the benefits of on-site working?

From increased socialisation to more structure in your day, in-person working has many upsides.

Flexible and remote working models have undoubtedly changed how we live and work. Less time commuting, location independence and saving on work-associated costs are just three of the numerous advantages that come with the choice to work from home.

For many, the power to tightly control the working environment has levelled the playing field, giving them back a sense of autonomy, increasing their productivity and contributing greatly to their job satisfaction.

All-in-all working from home has completely revolutionised how we engage with our places of work and while many will choose never to seek out on-site work for the rest of their careers, it is worth noting that in-person employment also has its benefits.

Connected co-workers

Not everyone is a social butterfly, therefore the positioning of a screen between you and your work could be another one of the many advantages to remote working. But, at a certain point, the majority of people do start to crave interaction with others.

Despite the popularity of advanced communication technologies, it is impossible to recreate an office-like setting online and employees may find that fully remote work is somewhat isolating, particularly if they live alone.

On-site working environments have the benefit of bringing everyone together, and as you work towards a common goal, overcome challenges and even just spend a half an hour break together, you may find that a genuine friendship develops.

Socialising at work can build strong interpersonal relationships and can create a positive company culture and impact overall employee wellbeing.

Better boundaries

There are certain freedoms that come with working from home, for example no commute means you aren’t wasting any of your personal time travelling to and from your place of employment.

You can also dress comfortably and you have complete control over the specifications of your office, which you can ergonomically design to meet your needs. There is a risk, however, that you can become so comfortable that the lines between your work day and your personal life begin to blur.

When you have a lot of work on your plate it can be tempting to stay on the clock to get it all completed and home offices can inadvertently encourage this in a way that in-person work spaces don’t. If you struggle to draw a line between worlds, on-site work, with its structured, slightly stricter layout can help you find balance.

Equal resources

When you are in an office environment or other on-site work, you likely will have access to the resources necessary to do your job to the fullest extent. That could be in the form of high-speed internet, heating or cooling systems, quality electronics or advanced software, to name a few.

Many companies offer their employees stipends to ensure they have a professionally equipped office space, but even then, you may not live in a region that can reliably support certain resources, typically high-speed internet or online communication software.

Working on site ensures that employees have equal access to useful and often vital company resources.

Oh look a butterfly

Whether it is a knock at the door, the TV going in the background, kids or pets running amok or just general noise and movement outside your window, it’s difficult to ensure a quiet home working environment.

On-site working spaces however, are designed with distraction in mind, that is to say, they are built with the very purpose of optimising productivity and therefore can support distraction-free working. If you find that you aren’t getting any work done in your home office, as it is all too distracting, maybe consider a move to in-person work.

Are you growing?

If you have an employer who isn’t activ

One of the challenges of fully remote work is the feeling that you become less visible and your contribution to the business might be overlooked. A recent KPMG survey found that the majority of employers favour employees who engage in on-site work. If you are looking to get ahead at work, some on-site working may be useful.

The remote versus on-site working debate continues apace and both sides make valid arguments for why they are the optimum working environment. But there are two sides to every story, so before you commit to fully remote working, why not consider a flexible or in-person arrangement and the benefits it can bring?

