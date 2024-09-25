How to avoid a culture of workplace presenteeism

Whether it is pressure from your place of work, an inflexible schedule or simply the way you operate, presenteeism can actually lead to a lack of productivity and even disrupt others around you.

Presenteeism is defined as the compulsion to be present at work, despite internal or external factors that suggest you should not, or do not, need to be there, often due to illness or burnout.

There are many reasons as to why you may feel the need to make yourself overly present at your place of work, for example, you may be looking to progress quickly which often requires facetime with your employer. Financially, taking time out may cause too much strain on your personal life, your job may not offer paid sick leave, or it could just be how you are used to working.

While we all operate differently and there of course will be times when, despite feeling awful, you will drag yourself to work, presenteeism rarely benefits a company. Research suggests that companies that encourage workplace attendance, when a person is not fit, run the risk of depleting an employee’s energy, affecting more than just that one day.

Avoiding a culture of workplace presenteeism is important, not just for the employee who may experience significant burnout related symptoms, but also for the co-workers sharing the working environment and the employer, who may find that presenteeism has had a financial cost.

So, how can you avoid developing a culture that supports or encourages workplace presenteeism?

Sick leave

Not every company will be obligated to provide employees with paid time off when they are unwell, therefore many people may feel compelled to go into work when physically they are in no condition to do so.

Not only can this result in employees becoming worse off due to exhaustion or illness prolonging symptoms, but it is unlikely that the work produced will be of their usual quality. Additionally, if the employee works in an in-person capacity, they are putting other people at risk of becoming ill also. This can be a serious hazard in a workplace, particularly if anyone in the environment is already medically vulnerable.

Employers should always acknowledge and abide by the sick leave laws laid out by their own government and if those policies aren’t particularly strong or employee-focused, they should consider giving employees the benefit of the doubt and the time needed to get better.

Inspire confidence

Often, when an employee is unsure of their position within a company, if they feel that they don’t yet have job security, they might insist on coming into work, even when they have a good reason not to, resulting in burnout and mental fatigue.

Job insecurity can result in feelings of anxiety, fear, depression and low morale, which can also greatly affect wider teams within a company. Employers can support employees by listening to their concerns and addressing any fears they might have regarding their job status.

If their employment at the company is in a precarious position, employers should be upfront and clear, giving the person time to find an alternative position. If employees see their employers approach difficult topics in an empathetic and honest fashion it will instil a sense of trust, likely reducing certain anxieties and undermining presenteeism-type behaviours.

Invest in wellness

Be it mentally, emotionally or physically, we all feel out of sorts on occasion, however, social taboos often convince us that we can’t discuss the state of our health in the workplace, leading to ‘powering through’ and presenteeism.

By establishing wellness programmes that promote healthy living and employee engagement opportunities, employers can build a company culture that prioritises staff wellbeing, encouraging team members to look after their health and each other and also reducing the stigma associated with being unwell.

Some companies do this by incentivising exercise, via fun classes and discounted gym memberships. Others offer wellness days or retreats that focus on mental and emotional health, as well as engagement with mental health topics through HR training and development courses.

Ultimately, simply ‘being there’ is not an indication that you are doing a good job as often the pressure to go above and beyond can be overwhelming to the point that you aren’t really giving yourself a fair chance.

Effort, concentration, resilience and having a good attitude are as important to work as being there is, so the next time you aren’t feeling 100pc, don’t pressure yourself into working against what your brain and body are telling you. Take the time you need and try again tomorrow.

When you get back to work, firing on all cylinders, your boss, your brain and your body will thank you.

