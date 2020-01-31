All Advice People Employers Jobs
12 things you should say to ace your next job interview
Advice
Image: © fizkes/Stock.adobe.com

12 things you should say to ace your next job interview

1 minute ago9 Views

Have a job interview lined up? Make sure you stand out with some key phrases from this infographic.

It’s one of the most popular times of the year for seeking a new career, and so it might be the case that you have some job interviews lined up. But even for seasoned professionals with plenty of interview experience, there’s almost always room to improve your skills and set yourself up for success, so here we’re featuring a few phrases that might help along the way.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

Of course, preparation for interviews should cover much more than simply memorising some talking points. Quality research into the role and the company is critical, and many employers today take a competency-based approach, so working through some examples from your experience that align with the job spec should also be prioritised.

Hiring Now

But having some key lines in the back of your mind could serve you in many ways, such as helping to calm your nerves and keeping you grounded if the panel throws a distracting curveball at you.

Some phrases can help you navigate the nuance that often accompanies conversation-based interviews, according to this infographic from Resume.io. For example, it outlines that saying, “Here’s how I can help your company” is an easy and acceptable way of declaring, “I am the right person for this job”.

Check out the 12 “proactive ways” – as Resume.io calls them – to ace your next job interview below, or click here to view this as a larger image.

A colourful illustrated infographic featuring 12 things you should say during a job interview, according to Resume.io.

12 things you should say during a job interview. Image: Resume.io

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

More from careers

12 things you should say to ace your next job interview
New online training service announced for Irish tech companies
12 things you should say to ace your next job interview
Data protection skills shortage an issue for Ireland, experts warn
12 things you should say to ace your next job interview
Wild Code School: From French countryside to 11 European campuses
12 things you should say to ace your next job interview
How good are you at asking questions?

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading