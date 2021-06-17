7 steps to a successful job interview

Interviews can go wrong if you aren’t fully prepared. Follow these simple steps to make a good first impression.

Even workers with many years of experience can find job interviews daunting. Without a doubt, they are the most difficult hurdle to overcome on the way to securing the ideal career, but with preparation comes confidence.

There are hundreds of job interview tips out there – some more useful than others – but this infographic, compiled by seasoned recruiters at Berkley Group, contains practical advice that’s easy to follow.

The Berkley team make specific recommendations on what to do before, during and after an interview to get the most out of the experience.

Before an interview is the ideal time to familiarise yourself with the job requirements and brainstorm how you can apply your own skills and accomplishments to convince recruiters you have what it takes. Make sure your LinkedIn profile is visible and your CV is up to date.

If you are invited for an interview, it is imperative that you research the company thoroughly. Think of some questions to ask at the interview which show you understand their USP and what the job spec entails.

As for the dreaded pre-interview nerves, listening to music beforehand, picking an outfit you feel confident and professional in, as well as doing some deep-breathing exercises can all help.

During the interview, whether it’s remote or in-person, project confidence and make eye-contact with whoever is interviewing you. Listen to their questions carefully and take a moment to think before you answer.

It’s recommended you use the CAR technique (Challenge, Action, Result), which brand manager and careers expert Allison Hemming calls “your secret interviewing weapon”. Think of a challenge you faced, describe the action you performed to overcome it, and the result you got. It is a useful way to structure your thoughts during an interview to get maximum results.

After the interview, Berkley Group recommends you follow up with a brief thank you email.

