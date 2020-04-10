How to nail job interviews as an introvert

Job interviews can be daunting whether you’re an introvert or not. To help you prepare, this infographic features a toolkit of practical advice.

Many of us have recently been faced with some very sudden changes to our lives, whether it’s finding our feet while working from home or dealing with job insecurity. Sadly, this has become a challenging time for many people in ways that none of us could have predicted, as many industries lose business and are required to let staff go.

Perhaps you’re navigating a similar situation at the moment, or maybe you’re just trying to continue a job hunt that began before the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

If that’s the case, you might be on the lookout for advice on setting yourself up for success in job interviews. Interviews are a necessary part of life for most people and we’ll all have them at different stages in our careers, but that doesn’t make them any less difficult.

For the introverts among us, that only becomes more true. While being an introvert doesn’t necessarily connote shyness or unwillingness to speak in front of others, many introverts, according to Hays’ Robby Vanexum, do approach first impressions and interpersonal relationships differently to extroverts.

“There is no reason why you can’t give a winning interview performance,” he wrote. “Especially if you know how to use your unique qualities as an introvert to your advantage.”

If you’re an introvert and you dread job interviews, Cashnet USA has created an infographic that could help. It includes an introvert’s toolkit with advice on things to say and do before, during and after an interview.

Its practical tips include, for example, setting out some small-talk options in advance of your meeting, bringing physical evidence of your achievements to help with fidgety hands, and sending a memorable follow-up email.

Check out the infographic below or click here to see it as a larger image.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.