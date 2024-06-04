Stamp of disapproval: The workplace bureaucracy killing productivity

From too much paperwork to the meeting that could definitely have been an email, when does red tape become a red flag?

The workplace is a setting that demands a professional set of boundaries to ensure everything runs smoothly. Whether you work onsite, in a hybrid capacity or completely remote, bureaucracy maintains a degree of order.

A strong implementation of bureaucratic practices, particularly in larger organisations, can circumnavigate chaos, but when employers focus too much on policy, instead of people, the whole system can unravel. So, what are some of the signs that your company is being strangled by red tape?

Micromanagement

There is a stark difference between bureaucracy and unnecessary, even intrusive oversight. Of course, employers and managers need to be kept up to date on happenings within a business and a certain degree of supervision is reasonable. But too often managers and employers forget that autonomy is necessary for growth.

Strict adherence to bureaucracy, particularly in the area of company hierarchy, is not necessarily going to negatively affect productivity. But if you find that managerial oversight is hampering efficiency, decreasing employee morale and hindering creativity, then it is possible that the systems in place are too rigid and micromanagement is disrupting the natural flow of the workplace.

If an employee has found an inventive new way of performing a task, or if they believe they can expedite their work without jeopardising quality, then they should be listened to and given the opportunity to contribute to overall work processes and systems.

Information flow

A sign that your company could be suffering from the effects of overzealous bureaucracy is a lack of transparency around the flow of information. Admittedly, no one needs to know absolutely everything and the higher-ups are always going to be subject to a wider bank of company knowledge than their non-managerial counterparts.

But some information, for example plans to restructure, changes in HR policy and how labour is assigned, is relevant to everyone within a company. If a business is downsizing for example, then employees should be given the opportunity to find alternative work and financially protect themselves.

Senior decision makers have the right to hold back on information deemed irrelevant or premature, but if companies consistently withhold crucial information, then they risk undermining employee trust and loyalty.

Wasteful procedures

For a high percentage of people, the workday can be a whirlwind of activity that necessitates to-do lists, tight adherence to deadlines and the contributions of upper-management.

Of course certain materials are going to require sign-off from managers or additional resources, but if employees are spending an excessive amount of time chasing down supervisors to obtain a signature or project go-ahead, this will make their role more difficult and time management less efficient.

Additionally, if the rules demand that staff members take part in meetings, training or correspondence that is not relevant to them or does not benefit them in terms of their role or overall wellness, it can lead to a decrease in productivity and increased workplace stress.

If workplace procedures are preventing people from doing their jobs and refocusing their efforts elsewhere, then counter-productive bureaucracy could be at fault.

Beneficial bureaucracy

So, what is to be done? Companies and indeed employees depend on a degree of bureaucracy to build structures that work for them and when that bureaucracy is useful and avoids re-categorisation as red tape, everyone wins.

To instil a system of bureaucracy that is constructive, employers should identify and eliminate aspects of the working environment that don’t contribute to overall business success or employee satisfaction.

They should foster an atmosphere of trust, where employee concerns and ideas for the improvement of existing frameworks are given consideration. The channels of communication should be open and consistent, allowing for effective internal and external engagement.

Be transparent where possible and ensure that everyone within the company, from the bottom to the very top has a clear understanding of the expectations of their role.

Nothing within a business remains static, with near constant changes in terms of staff, company values and target markets. Employers should be prepared to consistently reassess their approach to bureaucracy, making alterations where necessary and not becoming too attached to outdated systems.

Essentially, employers should ask themselves if their idea of bureaucracy is working, or just giving a faux sense of order. If they find the latter to be true, then it is an opportunity for company owners and employees to work together for the betterment of everyone.

