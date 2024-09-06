Getting a jump-start on your career without college

We all walk a different path and third-level education is not the route everyone chooses to take, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t plan to get a jump on your career.

Whether you choose to go to college, or you want to take an alternative route, we all need to plan ahead to actualise our dreams and career ambitions. Not everyone will want to attend university and unfortunately we live in a world where access to third-level education is not equal, so if you don’t intend to go to college, how else can you jump-start your career?

Get certified

The world is advancing at a staggering rate, with technological innovation generating new roles, job titles and even industries. New skills in niche areas such as quantum, AI and machine learning are giving people access to a wider job market and diversifying their talents.

You don’t have to attend a third-level institution to learn or enhance your skills. Multiple online courses, available through resources like Coursera, offer certification in a vast range of topics to bring you up to speed on must-have or trending credentials.

There are a wide range of free and inexpensive options and many courses are flexible, allowing you to work them into your existing schedule. An additional benefit is, rather than undertaking a lengthy degree that may only briefly touch on the areas you need to qualify in, certification can allow you to specifically target relevant skills.

Grow your network

It is difficult to find an industry in which networking is not a valuable way to better position yourself or move up the career ladder. Who you know and how well you know them can be a way of getting your foot in the door.

By attending industry events, meeting people, showing your interest and capabilities, you present yourself as someone who is keen, passionate and knowledgeable of the sector. Connections can lead to internships, mentorship and potentially a job offer.

As mosaic careers – that is careers built through various gigs, projects and personal interests – grow in popularity, employers may potentially begin to hire based on character and skill, rather than on how many degrees you have. So, start connecting with industry professionals and build up that network.

Build a portfolio

It is one thing to say you have an abundant level of skills and are a loyal, dedicated and ambitious potential employee and another thing altogether to prove it. Provide evidence by building up a portfolio that showcases your aptitude.

For example, if you are looking to make a career that involves writing, you can contribute to outlets and publications, but you also should also keep an online presence tracking your achievements, goals, experience and your identity as a professional.

If you are technically minded you should start and finish online projects, showing your proficiency and adding to your overall skillset. In lieu of a degree, a portfolio of your work shows that you have the talent, ambition and drive to be an asset to any business.

Seek out a mentor

If you are unsure about which path to take and the future seems uncertain, finding a mentor who has had similar life experiences can make all the difference. This is easier said than done, however, a good place to start is within your existing circle. It could be a family member, friend, co-worker or an instructor, among others.

Volunteering in your industry of choice is a handy way of exposing yourself to the trade and sourcing a potential mentor. This person should guide you, offer you advice and help make the path towards your career an easier route to travel.

Don’t be afraid to ask for honest feedback or additional responsibilities. It is important that you learn and grow with your mentor, so you achieve your goals and maybe one day have a mentee of your own.

Access career services

If you feel as though you require extra help formulating a way forward, why not take advantage of career services such as aptitude testing, interview preparation, CV and résumé guidance, advice and coaching.

There are a range of career centres designed for university students and graduates, but there are also facilities aimed at assisting people who want to start their careers without a third-level degree. Government and nonprofit career centres can provide a broad range of services to help get your career on track. The services are there, so make use of them.

Ultimately, while having a degree from a third-level institution is arguably the easier route to the career that you want, it is not the only way. We all experience life differently and as long as you get to where you want to be, does it really matter how you got there?

