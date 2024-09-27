Is a kanban workflow model right for your company?

Kanban workflow systems can take confusing, messy ideas and provide teams with clarity and a way forward, but like all productivity tools, it needs to be wielded with the workforce in mind.

Made up of two Japanese words, ‘kan’, meaning sign and ‘ban’, meaning card, the origins of the Kanban methodology began in the 1940s, with Taiichi Ohno, an industrial engineer at Toyota. Since then it has evolved into a modern day workplace framework used by teams across a broad range of disciplines, to create a visual representation of workflow.

The kanban method revolves around the use of a Kanban board or tools that encourage and enhance work transparency and team collaboration. Whether you are new to a project or have been there from the beginning, Kanban makes it so that you can join at any stage and still clearly see the direction of the workflow, what has been done, what remains to be done, deadlines, areas of responsibility and more.

If you are thinking of establishing a kanban framework, but aren’t sure if it would benefit your company, employees or co-workers, here is what you need to know.

Simple interface

Pro: Kanban tools typically work off of a pull system, that is, moving left to right, work is pulled along almost like on a conveyor belt, until it is completed. This can be incredibly useful in managing the flow of work. It also enables people to break tasks down into manageable segments, helping to prevent employees becoming overwhelmed by large or complex tasks.

The simplicity of the tool means that it can transcend industries, with media professionals as likely to use it as engineers, administrators and entrepreneurs, among others. Templates designed for neurodivergent people also ensure that employers can build a culture of accessibility and acceptance for all.

Con: Some might argue that Kanban is in fact too simple and that it has the potential to struggle with complex tasks. If a company is undergoing a drastic change, or the working environment is too fast-paced, it may not be possible to use a kanban board or system, as to an extent, elements on kanban boards can be static, slow to change or simply tied to a future date.

Team efficiency

Pro: Collaboration among team members is one of the kanban methods main selling points. Using the platform, co-workers can brainstorm ideas, share their work, show progress, identify issues, indicate the need for additional resources and bring a project to fruition, with significant input from their colleagues.

Tools that support the Kanban method allow co-workers to view the bigger picture, often literally, as it is a visual representation of a company’s goals, as well as a road map showing how the desired outcome can be achieved as a collective.

Con: As kanban methodology and tools are typically used by groups of teams to manage the flow of work and keep the wider company updated on progress, there is the risk of overdoing it sometimes.

Because the board is designed to be simple, easily navigated and user-friendly, if it is poorly managed or maintained, it can quickly become overcrowded and inefficient, hampering productivity and essentially disrupting the flow of work. Basically, companies need to recognise when there are just too many cooks in the kitchen.

Integration and resource management

Pro: Kanban is ideal for tracking resources and identifying where they are being underutilised or overused throughout a project. Missed deadlines or indicators of a lower output can signify where resources are failing, allowing companies to address and solve the issue.

By integrating kanban methodology with additional productivity tools and technologies, for example invoicing software, time tracking programmes and analytics, employers can ensure that the kanban system is having a positive effect on efficiency and company targets.

Con: Kanban methodology and tools are designed to help professionals visualise the work that needs to be done and the best path towards achieving that, simply and effectively. However, because so many tools are built with the idea of integration with other platforms in mind, we run the risk of becoming overly reliant on technologies.

While one or two productivity tools can have a positive impact on the amount of time it takes to complete a task, there is an argument to be made that we are also losing time in trying to decide which product to use and also in the constant need to stay on top of trending and evolving innovations.

At the end of the day, the kanban method, in its simplest form, is neat, easily navigated and works well for teams with strong communication and organisational skills, but it is not without its flaws. Why not give it a go and see if it is a good fit for you?

